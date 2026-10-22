October 22, 2026 1:59 PM हिंदी

1st T20I: Coming to NZ is always refreshing; We've been well taken care of, says Samson

1st T20I: Coming to NZ is always refreshing; We've been well taken care of, says Samson

Christchurch, Oct 22 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson said the team has been well looked after since landing in New Zealand and that the side was raring to go in the first T20I at the Hagley Oval despite having taken on the West Indies at home only four days ago.

With barely any breathing space between the two assignments, Samson said the arrangements made for the players had ensured the quick switch from Indian conditions to the Kiwi summer was a comfortable one.

"Travel was really nice. I think you get that luxury of being an Indian player. We are well taken care of. Everything was very nice. I think coming to New Zealand is always very refreshing. Good people, good climate, good atmosphere to come and play a great brand of cricket," Samson told broadcasters ahead of the series opener.

Far from being weighed down by the packed calendar, Samson said the Indian team players were happy to keep turning out for the country. "The more you play, the better. I think we are at the stage of our career where we love coming in, coming out and playing for the country more. So very much excited."

Samson has toured New Zealand before in 2020, though his returns were just only ten runs in three games, and he replied about how he now handles the pressure of being an India player compared to a few years ago, when he was more in and out of the team.

"Definitely, you need to find your own patterns. You need to find your own mental state. Everyone has their own mantras to actually be at their best mental state here. I think it definitely took me a while, but I can say that I found out my own way to enjoy myself here."

There was a moment of light-hearted banter too when Samson was reminded that Stephen Fleming, who is on the commentary panel for this T20I series, revealed he had picked up a painting during the IPL.

"I think I was too bored to play under him; maybe that's why I took painting. That was going really well during the IPL, but now I have many things to consider while I'm here. So yes, enjoying my time," concluded Samson.

--IANS

nr/bc

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