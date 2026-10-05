1st T20I: Akeal Hosein banks on data, instinct to counter India

Lucknow, Oct 5 (IANS) With the West Indies set to embark on a five-match T20I tussle against a buoyant India side in the shortest format, the veteran spinner Akeal Hosein’s motto is simple: use the data, but don’t get addicted to it; trust your instinct, but don’t abandon preparation; and keep on evolving before the opposition can catch up.

The West Indies enter the T20I leg after India won the preceding three-match ODI series 2-1, although the visitors finished that contest on a high by claiming the final match at New Chandigarh. The focus now shifts to the shortest format, where the Caribbean side will have to contend with an India batting line-up packed with aggressive players capable of changing the game in a matter of overs, here at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

For Hosein, the past record against India matters little once the first ball is bowled. “It’s just about planning well, going out there, and executing. I think the past is the past. All we can do is control our output now, go out there, and change the results,” Hosein said at the pre-match press conference.

The five-match nature of the series will bring its own tactical challenge. With both teams likely to face each other repeatedly, bowlers can expect batters to study their methods and look for patterns from one game to the next.

“For me, it’s just about trying to do whatever the team requires. A five-match T20 series means that if you play in every game, the opposition can plan better for you each time. So, it’s always about trying to stay one step ahead of the batter, being as clever as possible, and getting the job done for the team. That’s my general game plan,” he said.

That becomes particularly important against an Indian top order that thrives on taking the initiative from the first over. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan are among the batters the West Indies will have to plan for, although the spinner admits his experience against the pair has been limited.

“Unfortunately, I only bowled a couple of balls to Abhishek and Ishan in the IPL. I haven’t bowled a lot to them, but as I mentioned, there is a lot of data available. It’s just about having a clear mind, sticking to your plans, and trying to execute them as best as possible,” he said.

For a spinner, the Powerplay can be an especially unforgiving phase. With only two fielders allowed outside the circle, even a well-planned delivery can disappear quickly against a batter in full flow.

“Bowling in the powerplay in general is pretty scary, especially when you’re a spinner. You have a short space to work with on the pitch, and you only have two guys out,” he said.

“It’s extra difficult when you have good batting surfaces and guys who score at high strike rates. With that being said, there is a lot of data available. Even though I might not have played against these guys a lot, the data helps you plan and come up with a few options. It’s just about going out there, backing yourself, and trusting your process. Once you execute what you have planned, you will more than likely come out successful.”

Yet the growing influence of analytics has not diminished the importance of instinct. In fact, against a batting line-up that also has access to extensive data, the ability to make decisions in the moment could be just as important.

“Sometimes you have to let your instincts take over because, just as you are looking at data and trying to exploit a batter’s weaknesses, they are also looking at data to get better,” he said.

“You have to make that judgment on the day based on how the batter is operating, the boundary sizes, the wind factor, and whether the pitch is spinning, grassy, flat, or made of red or black soil. You try to factor in all those things as quickly as possible to come up with the best plan.”

That adaptability will also be crucial when the West Indies arrive at the venue with information about how the surface has behaved previously.

“When we played the IPL here, I didn’t play in that match. However, on the day, you make your plans. There is a lot of information out there; sometimes you hear that the ball spins at a venue, but when you arrive, it isn’t spinning,” he said.

“It’s just about assessing conditions as quickly as possible, understanding your dos and don’ts for that particular day, and against specific batters. You formulate plans quickly, try to stay ahead of the batter, and stick to what’s working.”

The spinner also stressed the importance of resisting the temptation to constantly change things simply because the opposition is strong.

“Don’t get too greedy or experiment too much. Just stick to bowling the most difficult delivery for the batters to get away, and that should be your game plan,” he said.

While India will start as a formidable opponent, the West Indies are not approaching the series with any sense of intimidation.

“First of all, I didn’t play in the ODIs; I just watched the matches, and it’s two different teams. However, I back my boys,” he said.

“Even when we played them in the World Cup, we gave them a hell of a run. They know the fear we bring to T20 cricket and the brand we play. We know they are a dangerous team, but we are not going to back down.”

The West Indies spinner believes the contest could ultimately come down to which side handles the tactical battle better.

“Both teams are looking forward to the challenge. It’s simply about who plans and executes best. We are going to focus only on the things we can control, rather than outside factors. If we go out and execute as well as possible, I think we will be successful,” he said.

The series also has a personal significance for the veteran, who is approaching his 100th T20I appearance. For now, however, he remains conscious that selection comes before the milestone.

“I wish I could see the next five years. First of all, I’m still at 99 games; I have to get selected to play my 100th,” he said.

“With that being said, it’s an achievement in itself. It shows that you’re dedicated, hungry, and that your performances have been up to par. It’s a great achievement and something to look back and smile on.”

Rather than treating the landmark as an endpoint, he sees it as another incentive to extend his international career.

“Who knows if I can make 100 more? It’s motivation to continue pushing and see how many games I can play,” he said.

“When you realise how many games a player has played, it shows they are doing something well and performing consistently. That’s always the challenge for me—trying to perform and help my team win cricket games.”

There is also an individual ambition that remains firmly alive. Having previously reached the summit of the world rankings, the spinner wants to return to No. 1.

“Always. I’ve been number one before, and the aim is always to get back there. It’s a personal motivation,” he said.

“I think most athletes, in whatever field they are playing, want to be the best and be number one—not just to brag about it, but to keep pushing themselves. So yes, it’s definitely something I’m looking forward to getting back to.”

--IANS

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