1st ODI: ‘We were around 100 runs short,’ says Zimbabwe skipper Sibanda

Vadodara, Oct 23 (IANS) Zimbabwe stand in captain Nomvelo Sibanda admitted that her side fell around 100 runs short of a competitive total and rued missed fielding opportunities after the visitors suffered a nine-wicket defeat against world champions India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi here on Friday.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 197 in 49.5 overs after being put into bat, with Beloved Biza top-scoring with 62 off 92 balls. In reply, India chased down the target in just 27.1 overs, with Pratika Rawal scoring an unbeaten 100 and Shafali Verma smashing 64 not out off 34 deliveries.

Reflecting on Zimbabwe’s performance, Sibanda said the team had fallen short with both the bat and in the field, with dropped catches adding to their difficulties against a dominant Indian batting line-up.

“We did not play as well as we wanted. We were like 100 runs short, and then in some of our fielding as well, we did not complement our bowlers enough. Those chances that we put down,” Sibanda said after the match.

Zimbabwe made an early breakthrough when Kranti Gaud dismissed opener Loryn Phiri in the third over, but missed opportunities in the field allowed India to maintain control during the visitors’ innings. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh dropped a catch off Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, while vice-captain Deepti Sharma also missed an opportunity in the slips.

Biza’s fighting half-century and Michelle Mavunga’s 29 off 23 balls helped Zimbabwe reach 197, but the total proved insufficient against India’s aggressive approach.

Sibanda acknowledged that the Indian batters put the Zimbabwe bowlers under pressure and said her team needed greater consistency in its line and length to contain them.

“I thought they played aggressive. Obviously, we didn’t bowl that good length consistently, but I thought the spinners pulled it back nicely,” she said.

India’s opening pair of Rawal and Smriti Mandhana made a brisk start, putting on 83 runs before Mandhana fell for 32 off 34 balls. Rawal then combined with Shafali to take the game away from Zimbabwe, with the latter bringing up her half-century off just 29 deliveries.

Rawal completed her fourth ODI half-century before going on to score her century off 96 balls, while Shafali’s explosive innings ensured India completed the chase with nine wickets in hand.

Sibanda also pointed to the pitch conditions as a factor that made it difficult for Zimbabwe to defend their total, stressing the importance of hitting the right areas consistently.

“Obviously the pitch is a bit flatter, so as bowlers we have to hustle and hit that good length,” she said.

Despite the defeat, the Zimbabwe captain expressed appreciation for the support the team received from its fans during the contest.

“Obviously, the Beloved Bees have been cheering, something that we cherish,” Sibanda said.

--IANS

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