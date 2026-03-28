March 28, 2026 1:11 PM हिंदी

1st ODI: Stafanie Taylor’s ton in vain as Australia women cruise to 103-run win over West Indies

Stafanie Taylor’s ton in vain as Australia women cruise to 103-run win over West Indies in the first ODI. Photo credit: cricket.com.au

St Kitts, March 28 (IANS) Australia Women rode on a strong all-round batting effort and a disciplined bowling display to register a convincing 103-run victory over West Indies Women in the first ODI, taking a 1-0 lead in the series despite a fighting century from Stafanie Taylor.

Opting to bat, Australia piled up a formidable 341 in 49.5 overs, built on key contributions across the order. Phoebe Litchfield anchored the innings with a fluent 77 off 72 balls, while Georgia Voll provided early impetus with a brisk 42, the duo stitching together a 75-run opening stand.

The momentum was maintained through the middle overs as Ellyse Perry struck 44 and skipper Sophie Molineux contributed 47. A crucial 91-run partnership between Molineux and Nicola Carey, who made 49, steadied the innings after a brief wobble. Late acceleration came from Georgia Wareham, whose 42 ensured Australia surged past the 300-mark.

For the West Indies, Afy Fletcher was the most successful bowler with three wickets, though she proved expensive.

Chasing a daunting target, the hosts faltered early as they lost key wickets, including skipper Hayley Matthews, and struggled to keep up with the required rate. Taylor stood tall amid the collapse, crafting an unbeaten 105 off 129 deliveries, her first ODI century since 2021, but found little support from the other end.

Chinelle Henry (38) was the only other batter to offer some resistance, sharing a 73-run stand with Taylor for the fourth wicket, but the chase never truly threatened Australia’s total.

Australia’s bowlers maintained control throughout, with Kim Garth leading the charge with figures of 3/37, including crucial early breakthroughs. Ashleigh Gardner chipped in with two wickets, while sharp fielding, including a run-out of Deandra Dottin, further dented the hosts’ hopes.

West Indies eventually finished on 238/8 in their 50 overs, falling well short as Australia sealed a comprehensive win to go 1-0 up in the series.

Brief scores:

Australia 341 all out in 49.5 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 77, Nicola Carey 49; Afy Fletcher 3-83, Stafanie Taylor 2-31) beat West Indies 238/8 in 50 overs (Stafanie Taylor 105*, Chinelle Henry 38; Kim Garth 3-37, Ashleigh Gardner 2-44) by 103 runs.

--IANS

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