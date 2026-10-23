1st ODI: Rawal’s ton, Shafali’s 64 power India to nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Vadodara, Oct 23 (IANS) Pratika Rawal struck an unbeaten century while Shafali Verma smashed a blistering 64 not out as World Champions India cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe, chasing down a target of 198 in just 27.1 overs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi in Vadodara on Friday.

Rawal remained unbeaten on 100 off 96 balls, hitting 15 boundaries, while Shafali provided the fireworks with an unbeaten 64 off just 34 deliveries, including five fours and four sixes. The emphatic victory came after India’s bowlers, led by Shree Charani’s four-wicket haul, restricted Zimbabwe to 197 in 49.5 overs despite a fighting half-century from Beloved Biza.

Chasing 198, India made a flying start as Rawal struck two boundaries in the opening over to put the Zimbabwe bowlers under immediate pressure. The opener continued her aggressive approach, finding two more boundaries across the next two overs while rotating the strike effectively.

Captain Smriti Mandhana joined the assault in the fifth over, hammering consecutive fours off Michelle Mavunga as the Indian openers took advantage of the fielding restrictions.

Rawal was particularly proactive during the Powerplay, combining crisp strokeplay with effective running between the wickets. The opening pair dominated the Zimbabwe attack, taking India to 72 without loss after 10 overs, with Rawal contributing 42 runs during that period. India needed just 126 more runs to secure victory.

With the fielding restrictions lifted, Rawal and Mandhana initially adapted a more measured approach, looking to keep the scoreboard moving through singles and twos. Rawal received a reprieve in the 13th over when Loryn Phiri dropped her at deep mid-wicket.

The opener capitalised on the opportunity, completing her fourth ODI half-century off 54 balls. Another boundary in the 15th over helped India move to 93 without loss as the opening partnership continued to put Zimbabwe on the back foot.

Zimbabwe finally broke through in the 16th over when Mandhana attempted to attack a delivery outside the off stump but was dismissed. The Indian captain scored 32 off 34 balls, ending the opening partnership after a strong start.

However, the dismissal did little to slow India’s progress, as Shafali joined Rawal in the middle and immediately made her intentions clear with a boundary off her third delivery.

The two batters maintained a scoring rate of around eight runs per over, putting the visitors under mounting pressure. Rawal continued to anchor the chase with assured strokeplay, while Shafali attacked the bowlers with her trademark aggression.

India reached 166/1 at the halfway stage of the innings, leaving Zimbabwe with little room to stage a comeback.

Shafali accelerated further in the 26th over, taking the bowlers apart and bringing up her half-century off just 29 balls with consecutive sixes as India moved within touching distance of the target.

Rawal, who had been in control from the beginning, reached her century off 96 deliveries in the 27th over to cap a dominant individual performance.

Shafali then completed the chase in style, striking a boundary off the first ball of the 28th over. She remained unbeaten on 64 off 34 balls, with five fours and four sixes, as India finished at 198/2 in 27.1 overs. Olinder Chare was the only Zimbabwe bowler to take a wicket, finishing with figures of 1/58.

Earlier, India produced a disciplined bowling performance to dismiss Zimbabwe for 197 in 49.5 overs after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat.

Zimbabwe suffered an early setback when opener Loryn Phiri was caught and bowled by Kranti Gaud in the third over.

Mugeri-Tiripano and Modester Mupachikwa attempted to rebuild the innings, rotating the strike and capitalising on loose deliveries. Zimbabwe reached 46/1 at the end of the powerplay.

After the fielding restrictions were lifted, Captain Mandhana introduced Charani, who trapped Mugeri-Tiripano's leg before the wicket for 21 off 27 balls. The spinner struck again in the 15th over, dismissing Mupachikwa, who mistimed a lofted shot and was caught by Gaud for 25 off 44 deliveries.

Deepti added to Zimbabwe’s troubles in the 18th over by dismissing newly appointed vice-captain Sharne Mayers. Attempting to play an aerial shot against a tossed-up delivery, Mayers failed to clear the infield and departed for eight off 12 balls.

Zimbabwe was in need of a substantial partnership when Biza and Nyasha Gwanzura came together. The duo rotated the strike effectively and found boundaries at regular intervals to rebuild the innings, taking the visitors past the 100-run mark in the 26th over.

Charani broke the partnership in the first over of her third spell, taking a return catch to dismiss Gwanzura for 13 off 28 balls.

Biza continued to hold the innings together and found support in Chiedza Dhururu. The pair attempted to revive Zimbabwe’s scoring rate, with Biza reaching her half-century in the 35th over off 64 balls.

India struck again when Gaud bowled Dhururu for 10 off 23 deliveries, leaving Zimbabwe searching for another partnership.

Mavunga, batting at No. 8, provided some late impetus with an aggressive innings. Her boundaries helped Zimbabwe cross the 160-run mark in the 39th over, but Charani ended her resistance in the 43rd over to complete her four-wicket haul. Mavunga scored 29 off 23 balls.

Biza remained the visitors’ top scorer, but her fighting innings ended when Gaud dismissed her, with Mandhana taking a good catch. Biza made 62 off 92 balls, striking four boundaries.

Deepti wrapped up the innings by bowling Tendai Makusha off the penultimate ball as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 197 in 49.5 overs.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe Women 197 all out in 49.5 overs (Beloved Biza 62, Michelle Mavunga 29; Shree Charani 4-23, Kranti Gaud 3-42) lost to India Women 200/1 in 27.1 overs (Pratika Rawal 100*, Shafali Verma 64*, Smriti Mandhana 32; Olinder Chare 1-58) by 9 wickets.

--IANS

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