1st ODI: Charani’s four-wicket haul helps India bowl out Zimbabwe for 197

Vadodara, Oct 23 (IANS) Spinner Shree Charani claimed a four-wicket haul as world champions India bowled out Zimbabwe for 197 in 49.5 overs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi here on Friday.

Zimbabwe, who came out to bat after winning the toss, suffered an early setback when opener Loryn Phiri was caught and bowled by Kranti Gaud in the third over.

India had an opportunity to strike again in the same over, but wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh dropped a regulation catch to give Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano a reprieve. The missed chance allowed Zimbabwe to rebuild as Mugeri-Tiripano and opener Modester Mupachikwa looked to establish a partnership.

India maintained an attacking approach with two slips in place, but the Zimbabwe batters rotated the strike well and capitalised on loose deliveries. The scoring rate, however, remained low, and India missed another opportunity to break the partnership when vice-captain Deepti Sharma dropped a catch in the slips in the eighth over. Zimbabwe reached 46/1 at the end of the powerplay.

With the fielding restrictions lifted, India captain Smriti Mandhana introduced Charani, who provided the breakthrough by trapping Mugeri-Tiripano's leg before the wicket. The batter departed for 21 off 27 balls.

Mupachikwa continued to hold one end after the dismissal of her partner, but Charani struck again in the 15th over. Attempting a lofted shot, Mupachikwa mistimed her effort and was caught by Gaud after scoring 25 off 44 balls.

India tightened their grip on the innings when Deepti dismissed Sharne Mayers in the 18th over. Mayers attempted to take the aerial route against a tossed-up delivery but failed to clear the infield, departing for eight off 12 balls.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Zimbabwe needed a partnership to stabilise their innings. Beloved Biza and Nyasha Gwanzura responded by rotating the strike effectively and finding boundaries to rebuild. Their stand helped Zimbabwe cross the 100-run mark in the 26th over of their first ODI against the Indian women’s team.

Mandhana turned to Charani again when the partnership threatened to grow, and the spinner delivered in the first over of her third spell. Charani took a return catch to dismiss Gwanzura, who scored 13 off 28 balls.

Biza continued to anchor the innings despite losing her partner and found support in Chiedza Dhururu, who looked in good touch after arriving at the crease. Biza brought up her half-century in the 35th over, reaching the milestone with a boundary off the 64th ball of her innings.

India, however, struck again when Gaud bowled Dhururu in the same over. Dhururu departed for 10 of 23 balls, leaving Zimbabwe needing another substantial contribution to build a competitive total.

Michelle Mavunga, batting at No. 8, provided some momentum with an aggressive approach against the world champions. Her boundaries helped Zimbabwe reach the 160-run mark in the 39th over, but Charani ended her entertaining innings in the 43rd over to complete her four-wicket haul. Mavunga scored 29 off 23 balls.

Zimbabwe’s stand-in captain Nomvelo Sibanda fell in the following over to Shafali Verma as India continued to make inroads into the lower order.

Biza remained Zimbabwe’s main source of resistance, but her fighting knock came to an end when Gaud dismissed her, with Mandhana taking a good catch. Biza top-scored with 62 off 92 balls, hitting four boundaries.

Deepti delivered the final blow by bowling Tendai Makusha off the penultimate ball of the innings as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 197 in 49.5 overs.

Charani was India’s most successful bowler, finishing with four wickets for 23 runs. Gaud also impressed with three wickets, while Deepti claimed two and Shafali picked up one.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe Women all out for 197 runs in 49.5 overs (Beloved Biza 62, Michelle Mavunga 29; Shree Charani 4-23, Kranti Gaud 3-42) against India Women.

--IANS

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