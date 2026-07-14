FC Barcelona sign wing-back Caicedo from LDU Quito

Madrid, July 14 () FC Barcelona have signed Ecuadorian left-back Josue Caicedo from LDU Quito. The 18-year-old defender arrives on an initial loan deal that will become a permanent transfer for a fee of around 2.5 million euros (2.9 million U.S. dollars) if he makes a set number of first-team appearances, with LDU Quito entitled to 20 percent of any future sale.

A tall and powerful defender, Caicedo began his career as a winger and already has first-team experience with LDU Quito. He will begin next season with Barcelona's B team but is also expected to train with the first team, reports Xinhua.

Spanish media reported the move at the end of June, but Barcelona did not confirm the transfer until late on July 13.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona began preseason training ahead of the 2026-27 La Liga season on Monday as they look to win a third consecutive domestic title.

Barcelona returned to work without players such as Lamine Yamal, Eric Garcia, Pedri, Ferran Torres, and Jules Kounde, who are still competing at the FIFA World Cup and are entitled to a three-week holiday after the tournament ends.

Soon after arriving, the players underwent medical checks, with new signing Hamza Abdelkarim present despite the 18-year-old striker having had only a week's holiday following his appearances for Egypt at the World Cup.

Several players whose future at the club appear uncertain were present alongside coach Hansi Flick, including winger Roony Bardghji.

Midfielder Marc Casado reported for training, although his future appears to lie away from the club, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen also returned after injury ruined his January loan move to Girona. Ajax has been mentioned as a possible destination for the veteran German goalkeeper.

FC Barcelona are looking to sign a winger and a forward, with Atlético Madrid's Julian Alvarez its main target. Their approach was confirmed by Barca President Joan Laporta, who said on Wednesday that his club has made an offer for Atletico Madrid's Argentine international striker Julian Alvarez.

Laporta made the announcement after being sworn back in as president following his victory in the club's March election. Deco (Barcelona's Director of Sport) made an offer for a certain amount of money," Laporta said, adding that "we know the player has wanted to come for some time, since he was at Manchester City."

He added that although Atletico had "said in principle, they weren't planning to sell him," the offer for Alvarez is "firm, and we'll keep it on the table until we consider otherwise suitable."

The 26-year-old Alvarez recently surprised Atletico by telling the press during the World Cup that a move would be in the best interest of both parties, two years after his transfer from Manchester City.

--IANS

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