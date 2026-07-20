UP: 18 Sarvodaya Vidyalaya girls qualify for NEET under free coaching

Lucknow, July 20 (IANS) In a remarkable achievement blending modern education, moral values, and competitive exam preparation, 18 girls from the Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya in Marihan, Mirzapur, have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

This success highlights the growing impact of the Yogi Adityanath government’s initiatives in empowering girls from rural and underprivileged backgrounds through quality residential education.

Of the 34 girl students enrolled in free residential NEET coaching at the Centre of Excellence in Mirzapur, 31 appeared for the examination, with 18 securing qualification. The successful candidates include Pooja Ranjan, Shweta Pal, Khushboo, Laxmi Rawat, Malti, Ankita, Anita, Manisha, Premlata, Ankita Kumari, Komal, Sapna, Anshika, Priyanka, Phool Kumari, Anuradha, Khushi, and Aanchal.

The Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalayas, operated by the Social Welfare Department, have emerged as powerful institutions for holistic development. Currently, 103 such schools are operational across Uttar Pradesh, providing free residential education from Class 6 to 12.

Students receive smart classroom facilities, digital learning tools, computer labs, yoga, moral education, and sports, along with targeted coaching for the JEE and NEET examinations. Admission to these institutions is strictly merit-based and aimed at supporting economically weaker sections. Applicants must be permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh with annual family income not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh.

Reservation is provided: 60 per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, 25 per cent for Other Backward Classes, and 15 per cent for the General Category. This inclusive policy ensures talented students from deprived backgrounds receive quality education and competitive exam preparation at no cost.

The model aligns with the National Education Policy-2020, focusing on intellectual, physical, and character building. Construction of 20 additional Sarvodaya Vidyalayas is underway in districts including Mathura, Gonda, Ballia, and Kanpur Dehat, reflecting the government’s commitment to expanding access.

Director of the Social Welfare Department, Sanjeev Singh, said it was Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision coming to reality with these institutions nurturing talent by combining modern education with Indian values, enabling students to achieve their dreams and contribute to the nation.

--IANS

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