June 18, 2026 6:53 PM हिंदी

1.47 crore LPG cylinders delivered in last 3 days as supply stays normal

1.47 crore LPG cylinders delivered in last 3 days as supply stays normal

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Nearly 1.47 crore domestic LPG cylinders were delivered in the last three days against fresh bookings of around 1.36 crore cylinders as normal supply of cooking gas for household continues to be maintained across the country despite the supply chain disruptions due to the Middle East conflict, according to an update issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday.

No dry-outs have been reported from any LPG distributorship across the country, the statement said.

Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased to about 99 per cent and delivery authentication code (DAC) based deliveries have been increased to about 96 per cent to prevent diversion at the distributor level.

The DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer.

Around 10.02 lakh PNG connections have been gasified since March this year and infrastructure has been created for an additional 3.22 Lakh connections, taking the total to 13.24 lakh connections with the Centre urging states and Union Territories to encourage migration of LPG consumers to PNG in areas with network availability.

About 9.44 lakh customers have been registered for new PNG connections.

Similarly, adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available at all petrol pumps across the country.

Meanwhile, surprise inspections by the oil public sector undertakings (PSUs) are also continuing to check hoarding and black marketing in petroleum products.

In the last three days penalties have been imposed on eight LPG distributorships for indiscipline.

Penalties have also been imposed on 14 petrol pumps, and 598 pumps have been put under suspension for violation of market discipline guidelines.

Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG and to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information.

LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors.

"All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Local LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption," the statement added.

--IANS

sps/khz

LATEST NEWS

Mexico and South Korea set for high-stakes battle in Group A clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City. Photo credit: @FIFA World Cup/X

FIFA WC 2026: Mexico, South Korea set for high-stakes battle in Group A

Bangladesh banks’ negative capital adequacy weakest in South Asia, could worsen further: Report

Bangladesh banks’ negative capital adequacy weakest in South Asia, could worsen further: Report

Khalistani extremists bringing disrepute to Sikh community abroad by hijacking Gurdwaras, holding 'referendums': Report (File image)

Khalistani extremists bringing disrepute to Sikh community abroad by hijacking Gurdwaras, holding 'referendums': Report

'We could have built a bigger advantage'. Colombia's Nestor Lorenzo rues missed chances despite 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in their opening Group K match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.in Mexico City. Photo credit: FIFA

2026 FIFA WC: 'We could have built a bigger advantage'. Colombia's Lorenzo rues missed chances despite 3-1 win

NSE's co-location and dark fibre disputes remain unresolved; Rs 1,491 crore settlement proposed, shows DRHP

NSE's co-location and dark fibre disputes remain unresolved; Rs 1,491 crore settlement proposed, shows DRHP

Sonali Bendre shares her experience of emoting through silences in ‘Raakh’

Sonali Bendre shares her experience of emoting through silences in ‘Raakh’

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana lands The Hundred wildcard deal with Birmingham Phoenix

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana lands The Hundred wildcard deal with Birmingham Phoenix

'One Governor, two states, two stands': Arlekar reads Tamil Nadu's contrary position on Kerala’s demand

'One Governor, two states, two stands': Arlekar reads Tamil Nadu's contrary position on Kerala’s demand

Growing engagement with Pakistan: US must ensure it is not shooting itself in the foot

Growing engagement with Pakistan: US must ensure it is not shooting itself in the foot

Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar kick off title defence in style in the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Thursday. Photo credit: SRFI

Asian Doubles Squash: Abhay-Velavan kick off title defence in style