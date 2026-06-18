1.47 crore LPG cylinders delivered in last 3 days as supply stays normal

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Nearly 1.47 crore domestic LPG cylinders were delivered in the last three days against fresh bookings of around 1.36 crore cylinders as normal supply of cooking gas for household continues to be maintained across the country despite the supply chain disruptions due to the Middle East conflict, according to an update issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday.

No dry-outs have been reported from any LPG distributorship across the country, the statement said.

Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased to about 99 per cent and delivery authentication code (DAC) based deliveries have been increased to about 96 per cent to prevent diversion at the distributor level.

The DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer.

Around 10.02 lakh PNG connections have been gasified since March this year and infrastructure has been created for an additional 3.22 Lakh connections, taking the total to 13.24 lakh connections with the Centre urging states and Union Territories to encourage migration of LPG consumers to PNG in areas with network availability.

About 9.44 lakh customers have been registered for new PNG connections.

Similarly, adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available at all petrol pumps across the country.

Meanwhile, surprise inspections by the oil public sector undertakings (PSUs) are also continuing to check hoarding and black marketing in petroleum products.

In the last three days penalties have been imposed on eight LPG distributorships for indiscipline.

Penalties have also been imposed on 14 petrol pumps, and 598 pumps have been put under suspension for violation of market discipline guidelines.

Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG and to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information.

LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors.

"All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Local LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption," the statement added.

--IANS

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