13 global rights groups urge Bangladesh to revise NHRC Bill, warn of eroding accountability

New York, June 23 (IANS) At least 13 international human rights organisations called on the Government of Bangladesh to revise the proposed National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Bill, 2026, warning that the legislation could reduce the commission to a largely “symbolic body” lacking the authority and independence needed to ensure accountability.

In a joint statement, the human rights organisations said that the Bangladeshi authorities must ensure that the bill aligns with international standards and guarantees a robust and independent commission.

“At this critical time, when Bangladesh requires stronger oversight mechanisms to end entrenched practices of enforced disappearances, torture, custodial deaths, extrajudicial killings, restrictions on civic space, and attacks on human rights defenders, the proposed bill moves in the opposite direction,” read the statement.

"If enacted in its current form, it risks rendering the Commission a largely symbolic body with limited authority and little capacity to hold state institutions accountable,” it added.

According to the human rights organisations, the structure of the selection committee, which would be dominated by government officials, significantly increases "political influence" over appointments.

“The inclusion of independent figures in the selection committee under the 2025 ordinance, including representatives of the media and ethnic minority communities, has been removed, while senior government officials, including the ministers of law and home affairs, have been incorporated into the appointment process,” they mentioned.

“This creates a serious conflict of interest, as government representatives would play a central role in selecting commissioners responsible for investigating government conduct,” they further said.

Expressing grave concern, the signatories said that a particularly “alarming” aspect of the bill is its treatment of complaints involving law enforcement and security agencies.

“In Bangladesh, many of the most serious human rights violations reported over the past decades—including enforced disappearances, torture, custodial deaths, and extrajudicial killings—have involved allegations against members of the security forces. Yet the proposed bill establishes a procedure under which these institutions would effectively investigate themselves,” they stated.

The statement noted that a credible National Human Rights Commission must be able to investigate all state actors, protect vulnerable communities, and act independently of political influence.

However, it said the proposed NHRC Bill, 2026, fails to meet these standards.

“Unless substantially amended, it risks creating an institution that retains the appearance of a human rights commission while lacking the powers and independence necessary to fulfil its purpose,” the statement stressed.

The signatories urged the government of Bangladesh to restore safeguards guaranteeing the Commission’s operational, regulatory, and financial independence.

They also called for the establishment of an independent investigative mechanism "with authority over all alleged perpetrators, including members of security forces."

They further demanded meaningful representation of women, ethnic minorities, and marginalised communities of Bangladesh as well as the reinstatement of the Commission’s mandate to protect human rights defenders and engage with civil society.

--IANS

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