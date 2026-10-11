11 Indians injured in attack on Riyadh airport: Indian Embassy

Riyadh, Oct 11 (IANS) A total of 11 Indians were injured in the attack on Riyadh airport, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Sunday.

“Embassy of India, Riyadh has been following up on the dastardly attack on Riyadh airport yesterday in which 12 people unfortunately died and more than 300 were injured,” the Embassy said on X.

"It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities. We will provide further updates as they become available," it added.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also noted that the Indian Embassy is doing everything necessary.

"Our Embassy is doing everything necessary in this difficult situation. May follow their updates," he said on X, sharing the post of the Embassy.

An attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital on Saturday afternoon killed 12 people and injured 309 others, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said, as Yemen's Houthi group and Saudi Arabia continued exchanging strikes on major airports.

The Saudi aviation authority said in a statement early Sunday that the fatalities included four Saudi citizens and eight foreign residents -- two Bangladeshis and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured are receiving treatment at several hospitals, with some in serious condition, the authority said.

The authority said in an earlier statement that operations at the airport had been temporarily suspended pending damage assessments and safety checks.

Following the Saturday attack, the Houthi group said in a statement that it was ready for reciprocal measures with Saudi Arabia to keep airports, seaports, and other facilities with humanitarian functions outside the escalating military confrontation.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported Saturday that Saudi Arabia launched a new wave of air and missile strikes across Houthi-held areas in Yemen, targeting Sanaa International Airport in the Houthi-held capital, areas near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait and several northern provinces.

--IANS

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