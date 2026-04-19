10.97 lakh passengers return to India since Feb 28, tanker Desh Garima expected to reach Mumbai on April 22

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Amid rising tensions in West Asia, around 10.97 lakh passengers have returned from the region to India since February 28, while Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Desh Garima is slated to arrive safely in Mumbai on April 22, the government said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said it is working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions and maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety of seafarers and continuity of shipping operations.

While Desh Garima’s safe passage offered reassurance, two other Indian vessels -- VLCC Samnar Herad and bulk carrier Jag Arnav -- reported a firing incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours.

Both ships returned to the Persian Gulf following the incident, but no injuries were reported among crew members.

In response, India conveyed its concerns to Iran, with the Ambassador being called in for a meeting with the Foreign Secretary.

During the discussion, India stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of merchant shipping and urged Iranian authorities to facilitate the movement of India-bound vessels through the Strait at the earliest.

On the aviation front, flight operations continue from countries where airspace remains open, although services are being managed based on safety and operational considerations.

In the UAE, around 110 flights are expected to operate between the UAE and India on Sunday, including limited non-scheduled commercial services.

Flights are also continuing from airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman, while Qatar Airways is likely to operate 10 to 11 flights to India with the partial reopening of Qatari airspace.

Iran’s airspace remains partially open for cargo and chartered flights, and the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated the evacuation and movement of 2,378 Indian nationals via Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India. This includes over 1,000 Indian students and several hundred fishermen.

--IANS

pk/vd