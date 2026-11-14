Kajol wishes Children's Day to Nysa and Yug, 'The ones I made'

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Kajol wished Children's Day to her daughter, Nysa Devgan, and son, Yug Devgan, on Saturday.

Sharing a happy picture of Nysa and Yug, most likely from Durga Puja this year, on her Instagram handle, Kajol wished that all their forthcoming adventures might lead to hilarious moments, which she can tease them about later on.

"Happy Children’s day to the ones I made… May all ur grand adventures have funny videos that I can always make fun of (Folded hands emoticons) #HappyChildrensDay (sic)," read the caption of the post.

Kajol is often seen adoring her kids, especially Yug, as he visits the Durga Puja Pandal every year.

Previously, during a media interaction, Kajol revealed that her daughter Nysa has no intention of following in her mother's or father’s footsteps and becoming an actor.

Kajol further shared that her daughter has pretty much made up her mind that she is not going to be joining the entertainment industry.

The social media of the 'Fanaa' actress is full of some fun updates from both her personal and professional life.

Recently, Kajol provided a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn.

She took to her Instagram handle and published a candid picture from the festive celebrations. The 'K3G' actress further pointed out how some of life's best moments are those that we are not always able to capture on camera.

The lovely photograph was accompanied by the caption, “The best times are those u just couldn’t record and keep a track of.. Happy Diwali to all those who didn’t post pics as well .. #diwalitimes #allaboutthatday.”

The slightly blurred image showed Kajol and Ajay twinning in white as they pose together during their Diwali celebrations. The 'DDLJ' actress was seen in a beautiful traditional white saree, which she paired with statement jewellery. Ajay accompanied her in a white kurta.

--IANS

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