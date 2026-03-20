Zomato increases platform fee by 19 pc to around Rs 15 per order

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Food delivery platform Zomato has increased platform fee by 19.2 per cent or Rs 2.40 per order, according to the latest billing details available on its app on Friday.

On a pre-GST basis, the platform fee now stands at Rs 14.90 per order, up from Rs 12.50 earlier.

The latest hike comes amid rising energy costs, including LPG and crude oil, which have increased operating expenses for restaurants and delivery partners, prompting platforms to adjust pricing.

Leading online food delivery platform last revised the platform fee in September 2025. Earlier, in February, Zomato had increased the platform fee to Rs 10 per order from Rs 6 during the festive period.

Meanwhile, rival Swiggy is currently charging a platform fee of Rs 14.99 per order, including taxes.

Zomato had initially introduced a platform fee of Rs 2 per order in August 2023, which has since been gradually increased across key markets.

The move comes as food delivery platforms focus on improving unit economics and margins amid rising operational costs.

Shares of Zomato’s parent Eternal ended at Rs 233 on Friday, up 1.86 per cent from the previous close and nearly 7.5 per cent higher for the week. However, the stock has declined around 13 per cent over the past month.

The company reported a 72.88 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 102 crore for the December quarter (Q3 FY26), compared to Rs 59 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations more than tripled to Rs 16,315 crore from Rs 5,405 crore a year earlier.

Eternal, which rebranded itself from Zomato in March 2025, also saw a sharp rise in expenses.

--IANS

ag/na