Rasmus Hojlund joins Napoli on permanent transfer from Man United

Manchester, June 3 (IANS) English football club Manchester United has confirmed the permanent transfer of striker Rasmus Hojlund to the Italian club Napoli FC on Wednesday.

Hojlund joined Napoli on a season-long loan deal last year, and as per the agreement, there was a conditional obligation to buy if he helped Gli Azzurri qualify for the Champions League.

The 23-year-old impressed with his magnificent performance in one year for Napoli. The Dutchman scored 6 goals ‌in 44 appearances across all competitions last season, ‌helping Napoli win the Supercoppa Italiana and finish runners-up in Serie A, which also confirmed their Champions League qualification.

"Rasmus Hojlund has joined Napoli on a permanent transfer. The Denmark international spent last season on loan at the Italian club, scoring 16 times in 44 games across all competitions, and has now permanently joined the Neapolitans. The boyhood United fan signed from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 and went on to score 26 goals in 95 appearances," Manchester United said in a statement.

"He was part of the Reds squad that lifted the Emirates FA Cup in May 2024, having come on as a substitute against Manchester City at Wembley. At the start of the 2025/26 season, Hojlund returned to Italy on a season-long loan, helping Napoli to win the Supercoppa Italiana and finish runners-up in Serie A. Everyone at the club would like to wish Rasmus all the very best for the future," the club added.

Meanwhile, Hojlund bid farewell to Manchester United a month ago, when he scored the winning goal that helped Napoli secure their berth in the Champions League.

"This goal felt symbolic because it means two things. We now secured Champions League with Napoli, which means because of my contract I’m now officially a Napoli player, and I’m saying goodbye to Manchester United. That feels weird, because for the past year I already feel like a Napoli player. The way you fans supported me, made me feel at home and let me find my confidence again is something I’m so grateful for," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

“To say goodbye to Manchester United is something that kinda feels emotional too. My childhood dream came true by playing at Old Trafford in a red jersey. It's time for new dreams, so let’s chase them,” he added

--IANS

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