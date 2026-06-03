Indian national killed in Kuwait airport attack, Embassy assisting bereaved family

Kuwait City, June 3 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Kuwait has confirmed the death of an Indian national in the attack carried out on Kuwait International Airport, earlier on Wednesday.

"Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

"The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident," it added.

Dozens of people were injured, many of them critically, when drones and missiles targeted the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport at dawn on Wednesday.

In a statement, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the country's condemnation and denunciation "in the strongest terms" of the "brutal and ongoing Iranian attacks" using ballistic missiles and drones, targeting once again civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport, resulting in the death of one individual, injuries to others, and damage to vital facilities, including diplomatic missions.

"The Ministry affirms the State of Kuwait's categorical rejection of Iran's overt aggressive attacks, which lead to increased escalation, heightened tension, and undermine the security and stability of the region, constituting a flagrant violation of the rules of international law, the United Nations Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the official spokesperson for Kuwait's Ministry of Health, a comprehensive health mobilization has been in place since the first hours of the "brutal Iranian aggression" against the State of Kuwait, with 63 injury cases received and seven major emergency surgeries performed.

"The health system continues to enhance its readiness around the clock," it stated.

Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, spokesperson for Kuwait's Ministry of Defence, stated that the armed forces are monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities and expressed readiness to deal with any developments.

"The Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, stated that a number of hostile drones targeted today the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport as a result of the criminal Iranian aggression, which resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries to a number of individuals, who received the necessary medical care," Kuwait Army stated on X.

--IANS

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