Zoe Kravitz dances with James Corden at fiance Harry Styles’ Together, Together concert in Amsterdam

Los Angeles, May 18 (IANS) Actor-singer Harry Styles opened his Together, Together tour with loud cheers from his American girl, actress Zoe Kravitz.

During the former One Direction member's first show at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena, his fiancee, Zoe Kravitz, danced in the audience alongside Styles' longtime friend James Corden, as seen in videos shared on social media, reports ‘People’ magazine.

As the duo looked up at the stage from the VIP section, Kravitz, 37, clapped and danced while sporting a black coat, dark sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

As per ‘People’, in addition to her cameo at his concert, some fans suspect that Styles, 32, may have included Kravitz's voice in his show.

During the intro to his opening song, ‘Golden’, a woman's voice could be heard saying, “Harry, are you coming out tonight?” While some social media users insist that the recording features Kravitz's voice, others believe it may be the voice of Styles' friend Carla, who inspired the album's final track, ‘Carla's Song’.

Last month, a source confirmed that the singer and the actress had gotten engaged after the Caught Stealing actress was spotted wearing a massive ring on her left hand.

"It appears to be very similar in size to the ring she previously wore from Channing Tatum (the now-exes were briefly engaged before splitting in October 2024), but with a slightly softer and less elongated shape”, Laura Taylor, who specializes in engagement and wedding rings, shared in a press release. “Zoe knows exactly what diamond proportions she loves on her hand”.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz were first linked in August 2025 when they were spotted walking arm in arm in Rome. The next day, Deuxmoi reported that the pair had been kissing at Rita's in London the week prior.

At the time, a source said that the singer was “spending time with Kravitz while she was on her (Caught Stealing) press run”.

While the stars have since been spotted together multiple times in London and New York City, a source said in December 2025 that the actress had joined Harry several times during the “long stretches of time” he spent in Rome, Italy.

--IANS

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