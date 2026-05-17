India-EU ties not limited to economic figures only, but common values and democracy: PM Modi at European Round Table for Industry

Gothenburg, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the European Round Table for Industry (ERT) in Sweden's Gothenburg on Sunday and said that the "partnership between India and Europe is not just limited to economic figures only but it is guided by common values, democracy and diversity".

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, senior European industry leaders, and representatives from leading European and Indian companies participated in the interaction hosted by the Volvo Group.

In his keynote address, PM Modi highlighted the growing strategic convergence between India and Europe and underscored the importance of trusted partnerships in an increasingly complex and uncertain global environment, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi also said, "The partnership between India and Europe is not limited to economic figures only. It is a partnership of common values. It is a partnership of democracy and diversity. It is a partnership of trust and transparency..."

He added, "Addressing a prestigious forum such as the European Roundtable for Industry is a matter of honour for me. I have met some of you before, and I am meeting some for the first time today. But one thing is certain: all of you are connected to India in one way or another..."

The Prime Minister said: "...I thank the Prime Minister of Sweden (Ulf Kristersson) for inviting me to this Round Table. I am pleased that this meeting is being held in Gothenburg..."

Prime Minister Modi also held a meeting with Sweden PM Ulf Kristersson and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Sweden.

"We can organise the India-Europe CEO Round-table once a year. In this, the industry bodies of India and Europe can be joined. Sector-specific working groups can also be formed...," the Prime Minister added.

He also said: "...The Indian government will help you to complete all these projects in a timely manner. We can also create an institutional system for reviewing all these projects..."

PM Modi noted, "Fifth is the Health Care and Life Science: Philips, Nestle and Unilever, etc, which have an old relationship in India. Now, we should take this partnership to the next level. Vaccines, cancer care, digital health, nutrition and medical devices have a very broad scope..."

"...Sustainable cement, green steel, mobility, logistics, aerospace, defence, India and Europe's partnership can provide world-class outcomes in these areas."

PM Modi added: "...In an uncertain global environment, India is focusing on strengthening energy security and clean energy capacity...You can invest in India on a large scale."

"AI, Semiconductor, Electronics and Deep Tech Manufacturing, ASML, NXP, SAP, Capgemini are present at the event. He invited global technology leaders to become partners in India's rapidly growing end-to-end technology ecosystem...," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi added, "In this topic, I would like to give you five suggestions...India can become a major partner in 5G to 6G, AI-enabled networks, secure connectivity and digital inclusion..."

"Digital India has made public services more transparent, efficient and accessible. India today is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. Our startups, AI, FinTech, Space, Drones, Biotech, Climate Tech and Mobility are creating global solutions. India has talent, scale, demand and stability...," the Prime Minister said.

"FDI reforms have opened many sectors for global capital. PLI schemes have created manufacturing momentum in many sectors like electronics, pharma, auto components, solar modules, telecom, textiles...We have made ease of doing business a part of governance...," he added.

The Prime Minister said, "The government can only provide framework, framework support and policy direction. Real change on the ground level will be possible only through your efforts. That is why I have come here to invited you to work together with India. India is moving forward with new self-confidence in the form of fastest growing major economy..."

PM Modi added, "India and Europe stand at a new turning point in their relationship. At the level of governments, we have set an ambitious and strategic agenda. An agreement on the India–EU Free Trade Agreement has been reached. As EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen has said, this is truly the 'mother of all deals'. Our effort is to conclude it as soon as possible..."

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) described the agreement as a transformative economic partnership that would create new opportunities in trade, technology, manufacturing, services and resilient supply chains," the PIB statement said.

"Prime Minister Modi welcomed the growing momentum in India-EU relations, including the successful conclusion of negotiations of the landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement," the statement added.

PM Modi also noted that connectivity projects such as India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) add new value to India-Europe business partnership.

The Prime Minister underlined that India today represents one of the world's most attractive destinations for investment, innovation and manufacturing.

He highlighted India's rapid economic growth, next generation economic reforms, ease of doing business focus in governance, expanding digital public infrastructure, vibrant manufacturing ecosystem and rapidly transforming infrastructure sector.

He reiterated India's vision of "Design for India, Make in India and Export from India" and invited European companies to deepen their engagement with India as a trusted and reliable economic partner.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India and Europe must work together to build resilient and diversified supply chains.

He highlighted India's ambitious infrastructure and energy transformation, including large-scale investments in transport, logistics, renewable energy, green hydrogen and nuclear power.

He invited European industry leaders to partner with India in areas such as telecom and digital infrastructure; AI, semiconductors, electronics, and deep tech manufacturing; green transition and clean energy; infrastructure, mobility and urban transformation; and healthcare and life sciences.

Prime Minister Modi also underlined the importance of talent mobility, education and skill partnerships between India and Europe.

He highlighted India's young and skilled workforce as a major strength for future global economic growth and emphasised the need to deepen people-to-people ties and innovation partnerships.

Prime Minister suggested to hold India-Europe CEOs Round-table annually and also to create an India Desk at the ERT.

The interaction provided an important platform for exchanging views on strengthening India-Europe economic and industrial cooperation and reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Europe to sustainable growth, technological collaboration and resilient global partnerships.

--IANS

int/khz