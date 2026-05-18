MEA lists six major outcomes of PM Modi's historic and successful Sweden visit

Gothengburg, May 18 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his third leg of his successful Sweden visit during the five-nation tour, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has listed six significant outcomes of the PM's visit to the Nordic country before leaving for his next pit stop to Norway.

The first outcome listed by the MEA is the "elevation of India-Sweden bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, that is, adoption of a Joint Statement and Joint Action Plan (2026-2030)" which suggests stronger economic and security resilience, establishes cooperation between the two countries under four pillars: Strategic dialogue for stability and security; Next-generation economic partnership; Emerging technologies and trusted connectivity; Shaping tomorrow together -- People, Planet and Resilience; and strengthens collaboration in economic, technological, connectivity and sustainability-related areas

The second key outcome of PM Modi's Sweden visit is "Launch of India-Sweden Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0". This means to establishe a virtual India-Sweden Joint Science and Technology Centre (ISJSTC); strengthens cooperation in emerging technologies, including Al, 6G, quantum computing, sustainable mining, critical minerals, space and life sciences; builds on existing collaboration in renewable energy, battery and energy storage, energy transmission and smart grid technologies, smart cities and resilient water systems

The third key outcome of the successful visit of PM Modi is "Endorsement to jointly develop India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor (SITAC)". This means to strengthen a future-oriented Al partnership; strengthen collaboration in technology, artificial intelligence, innovation and digital transformation; promote deeper industry, startup and research partnerships in advanced technologies between India and Sweden.

The fourth outcome of PM Modi's visit to Sweden is "Doubling bilateral economic exchange-trade and investment within the next five years". This means creating opportunities for business and industry, advances 'Make in India' initiative; strengthens Trade Facilitation/Fast Track Mechanism; and pursues regular dialogue on Intellectual Property Rights

The fifth outcome of PM Modi's Sweden visit is the "Development of India-Sweden SME and Start-up Platform". This means to promote startup and innovation ecosystem; create more job opportunities especially for youth in India and Sweden, reiterating a deeper partnership between the two countries.

The sixth outcome of PM Modi's Sweden visit is the "Institution of 'Tagore-Sweden' Lecture Series of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi'". This means strengthening India-Sweden cultural and intellectual engagement; advances India's soft power and encouraging people-to-people ties between India and Sweden.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi and his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were present together and addressed the prestigious forum -- European Roundtable for Industry. PM Modi and Kristersson also held delegation-level bilateral talks to boost ties further between India and Sweden.

--IANS

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