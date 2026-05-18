MEA releases joint statement on India–Sweden Summit, 'Establishment of a Strategic Partnership'

Gothenburg, May 18 (IANS) At the invitation of the Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, PM Narendra Modi paid an official visit to Gothenburg on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The two Prime Ministers stressed the importance of the historic India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026, in New Delhi, the "new Towards 2030: A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda", the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility.

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen India-EU ties, the MEA statement added.

Recognising the long-standing friendship between India and Sweden, the extensive scope of bilateral cooperation and the convergence of strategic interests, the Prime Ministers agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership.

The partnership rests on four pillars: i) Strategic Dialogue for Stability and Security; ii) Next-Generation Economic Partnership; iii) Emerging Technologies and Trusted Connectivity and iv) Shaping Tomorrow Together – People, Planet and Resilience.

An upgraded Joint Action Plan 2026–2030 for the implementation of the Strategic Partnership was endorsed, the MEA statement added.

The leaders of the two countries agreed to strengthen dialogue at the political, diplomatic and defence levels, including exchanges between the two National Security Advisors and their respective offices.

The Prime Ministers underlined the importance of economic security and security of supply chains, and announced the shared objective of doubling the bilateral economic exchange -- trade and investment -- within five years, including through the "Make in India” and "Made with Sweden” initiatives.

They recognised the significant role of the India-Sweden Business Leaders Round Table (ISBLRT) and agreed that a bilateral summit, "India–Sweden: Stronger Together - towards 2047", will be held in India in 2027, the MEA statement noted.

The Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson congratulated India on the success of the AI Impact Summit.

Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the participation of the Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch, along with a large delegation from the Swedish AI ecosystem.

"The Prime Ministers emphasised shared priorities on emerging technologies and trusted connectivity, as well as the critical role of digitalisation, and agreed to strengthen cooperation in this field, including through the Sweden–India Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor (SITAC)," the MEA statement said.

The Prime Ministers also agreed that Sweden and India will launch an upgraded "Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0" and establish an "India-Sweden Joint Science and Technology Centre" (ISJSTC).

"The Prime Ministers expressed their commitment to pursue enhanced cooperation on space and geospatial technologies, taking note of India's role as a leading space nation and the role of Sweden's Esrange Space Center. They also welcomed the collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Swedish Institute for Space Physics on the Indian Venus Orbiter Mission<' the MEA statement said.

The leaders of the two countries welcomed the expansion and growing engagement of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) and decided to continue to advance this global movement for the acceleration of the transition of heavy industry. The Prime Ministers called for a new four-year phase of LeadIT, LeadIT 3.0, to be announced at COP31.

The Prime Ministers further recognised the importance of the bilateral Sweden India Industry Transition Partnership (ITP).

Both PMs Modi and Kristersson encouraged collaboration in advanced mining and mineral processing technologies to facilitate efficient extraction from low-grade and complex critical mineral deposits.

"Simultaneously, efforts may be made to promote co-development of refining and downstream processing capabilities to enhance domestic value addition. Such initiatives are expected to strengthen resilient supply chains, particularly for critical minerals such as rare earths," the MEA statement said.

The Prime Ministers underlined the importance of connectivity and agreed to advance talent attraction and active promotion of people-to-people exchanges, including mobility of students and researchers (Study in Sweden) and highly skilled labour (Work in Sweden).

The Prime Ministers, moreover, stressed the importance of exploring the possibility of direct and regular air links between Sweden and India.

The leaders of both countries unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They condemned in the strongest terms recent terrorist attacks, including the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

The leaders called for dismantling of terror infrastructure and safe havens, and for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner and in accordance with international law.

They reiterated their commitment for strong and concerted action against terrorists and terrorist groups including those listed in the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime and their affiliates, proxies, sponsors, backers and financiers.

They also reaffirmed strong commitment to continue taking active measures to disrupt the terror financing channels including at the UN and FATF, the MEA statement said.

The Prime Ministers agreed that the expanding bilateral partnership will continue to be guided by a shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, respect for human rights, sustainable development, and a rules-based international order.

The leaders emphasised the importance of an effective multilateral system, with the United Nations at its core.

Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson reiterated Sweden's support for the permanent membership for India in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council.

The Prime Ministers stressed the importance of the India-Nordic Partnership and looked forward to the third India-Nordic Summit on May 19, 2026, in Oslo, Norway.

Prime Minister Modi thanked his Swedish host Prime Minister Kristersson and the people of Sweden for their warm hospitality and extended an invitation to visit India.

--IANS

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