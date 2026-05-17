PM Modi, Kristersson hold bilateral talks, reaffirm commitment to strengthening India-Norway ties: MEA

Gothenburg (Sweden), May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held bilateral consultations with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson in Gothenburg. Sweden Crown Princess Victoria also participated in the meeting and conveyed warm wishes from the Nordic country's King Carl XVI Gustaf and The Queen Silvia, the Ministry of External affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his warm wishes on the Sweden King's 80th birthday, the statement added.

The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Sweden relations and acknowledged the growing momentum in bilateral ties across the sectors of trade and investment, innovation, green transition, emerging technologies, defence and security, digitalisation, SMEs, space, research, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, the MEA statement said.

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi said: "Held wonderful discussions with PM Ulf Kristersson. It was great to have Crown Princess Victoria also join the meeting. She also conveyed the wishes of Their Majesties the King and Queen of Sweden. My gratitude to them. India-Sweden relations are built on the strong foundations of democratic values, rule of law and human-centric development. Considering our growing cooperation in every field, we decided to elevate our relations to a Strategic Partnership. Our talks covered advancing bilateral cooperation in sectors like trade, defence, innovation, AI, climate change and more."

"The leaders of both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties which are based on shared democratic values and driven by innovation, sustainability and R&D linkages."

"The two leaders also underlined the importance of maintaining regular high-level political engagements and institutional dialogues to guide the expanding partnership," the MEA statement added.

Prime Ministers Modi and Kristersson agreed to elevate the India-Sweden relationship to the level of Strategic Partnership.

"The Strategic Partnership between India and Sweden will be guided by four pillars: Strategic Dialogue for Stability and Security; Next-Generation Economic Partnership; Emerging Technologies and Trusted Connectivity; and Shaping Tomorrow Together – People, Planet, Health and Resilience," the MEA statement said.

"To operationalise the Strategic Partnership, the two leaders adopted the India-Sweden Joint Action Plan 2026-2030, which provides a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation across political, economic, technological, security, climate and people-to-people domains," the MEA statement noted.

The two leaders underscored that the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement has opened a new chapter in economic and commercial ties and agreed to continue efforts for its early implementation to facilitate deepening the trade, investment and technology linkages, the MEA statement said.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated Sweden's continued engagement with India across strategic sectors, including innovation, clean technologies, advanced manufacturing, sustainable mobility and digital transformation, the statement added.

Prime Minister Kristersson appreciated the strides being made by India in the field of digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence. He also noted the positive contribution of the Indian community to Sweden's economy and innovation ecosystem.

Prime Minister Modi invited further Swedish participation in India's growth story, the MEA statement said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest. They emphasised the urgency of reform of the UN and other multilateral organisations.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Sweden for their strong support in the fight against terrorism.

The two leaders further reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, stability, resilient supply chains and sustainable economic growth, the MEA statement noted.

--IANS

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