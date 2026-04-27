April 27, 2026 3:14 PM हिंदी

Rajnath Singh to attend SCO Defence Ministers’ meet in Bishkek, reaffirm India's commitment for global peace

Zero tolerance for terrorism: Rajnath Singh to represent India at SCO Defence Ministers’ meet in Bishkek

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek tomorrow. In a social media post, he stated that he will highlight India’s commitment towards global peace amidst the security challenges prevailing in the world.

Defence Minister underlined that he will also convey the country’s consistent stance on Zero Tolerance for Terrorism and Extremism.

“Leaving for Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan. Looking forward to attend the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow. Shall highlight India’s commitment towards global peace, amidst the security challenges prevailing in the world, apart from conveying India’s consistent stance on Zero Tolerance for Terrorism and Extremism. Will also be interacting bilaterally with the counterparts of other SCO Member states and with the Indian Community at Bishkekm,” the Defence Minister wrote in a post on X.

The SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting is a key multilateral platform that brings together defence leaders from member states to deliberate on regional security issues, counter-terrorism strategies, and military cooperation.

The 2026 edition, being held in Bishkek, is expected to focus heavily on evolving security challenges across the Eurasian region and strengthening collective responses to instability and extremism.

India has consistently used the platform to highlight the importance of coordinated action against terrorism. In previous meetings, Defence Minister Singh has stressed the need for trust-building measures, regional stability, and firm action against radicalisation, reiterating India’s vision for a peaceful and secure neighbourhood.

During his visit on April 27–28, Singh is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with defence counterparts from participating SCO nations. These meetings are aimed at enhancing defence cooperation, deepening strategic engagement, and expanding security partnerships across the region.

At last year’s SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting held in China, Singh had notably withheld endorsement of the joint statement, reportedly advocating for stronger and clearer language on terrorism, especially in light of India’s security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack.

His consistent position at SCO forums has underscored India’s emphasis on zero tolerance for terrorism and its call for united global action against cross-border extremism.

--IANS

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