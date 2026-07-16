Zendaya says Tom Holland recorded her 10-minute 'Interstellar' explainer for Hunter Schafer

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Zendaya shared that her partner Tom Holland filmed her giving an elaborate explanation of Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic Interstellar using a cardboard box to her “Euphoria” co-star Hunter Schafer.

Zendaya shared that the original video was nearly 10 minutes long before she trimmed it down for Jimmy Fallon on the Fallon Tonight show.

A clip was shared on Instagram, which was captioned: “@zendaya used a cardboard box to explain Interstellar to her @euphoria co-star @hunterschafer #FallonTonight.”

Fallon asked Zendaya that “you are a super fan of Interstellar?”

To which Zendaya replied that she is after which the chat show host asked: “You actually brought us a video of you explaining to Hunter Schaffer.”

Asked if it was on the sets of “Euphoria”, Zendaya replied: “This is in my living room. Tom is recording this.”

Fallon questioned that the entire video is of her explaining the movie, to which Zendaya quipped: “Anybody who needs help, I got you.”

Fallon then said: “Yeah, and it was... Thank you for bringing this to us. We actually had to cut it down a little bit because it was…”

To which, Zendaya chimed in: “I cut it down before I sent it to you. Like, it was like 10 minutes long. It's very detailed.”

Interstellar is a 2014 epic science fiction film by Christopher Nolan. It stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine.

The film is set in a dystopian future where Earth is suffering from catastrophic blight and famine, the film follows a group of astronauts who travel through space in search of a new home for humanity.

Zendaya currently awaits the release of her upcoming film “The Odyssey” by Nolan.

The film is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca. It chronicles his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War and his encounters with mythical beings as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope.

--IANS

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