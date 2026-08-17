Indian High Commissioner appraises Kenyan Cabinet Secretary on bilateral developments

Nairobi, Aug 17 (IANS) India’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, on Monday called on Musalia W Mudavadi, the Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) and the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, appraising him on recent bilateral developments.

“High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika called on Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E. Dr. Musalia W Mudavadi. High Commissioner apprised Hon’ble PCS of recent bilateral developments and discussed proposals and ideas for further strengthening the partnership,” the High Commission of India in Nairobi stated on X.

Last week, Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, Moses Wetang’ula, visited India to strengthen parliamentary exchanges between India and Kenya, including the recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

Wetang’ula held a meeting with Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha and said that Kenya and India share a longstanding cordial friendship with strong legislative exchanges among the two Parliaments.

According to Speaker Birla, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the longstanding friendship between India and Kenya which remains rooted in shared democratic values and a common historical legacy.

“The recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups in both countries will provide an important platform for deepening parliamentary engagement, fostering greater understanding between our two Parliaments and strengthening people-to-people connections,” Birla noted on X.

According to him, sharing legislative experiences and best practices can further deepen institutional cooperation.

He also stated that the discussions covered parliamentary capacity building through the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), along with cooperation in technology and AI, education, healthcare, infrastructure, maritime connectivity, the Blue Economy and digital development.

“I am confident that continued parliamentary engagement will add fresh momentum to India-Kenya friendship and cooperation,” Birla emphasised.

The delegation had also called on Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha C P RadhaKrishnan.

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, during the meeting, the Vice-President highlighted the close parliamentary ties between India and Kenya and expressed India’s readiness to share its experience in technology solutions and digital technology, including the use of digital technology leading towards a paperless Parliament. He noted the presence of an Indian-origin Member of Parliament in Kenya’s Parliamentary Friendship Group and recalled with appreciation the proposal to install a bust of Mahatma Gandhi within the premises of the National Assembly of Kenya.

–IANS

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