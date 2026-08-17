August 17, 2026 8:53 PM हिंदी

Indian High Commissioner appraises Kenyan Cabinet Secretary on bilateral developments

Indian High Commissioner appraises Kenyan Cabinet Secretary on bilateral developments

Nairobi, Aug 17 (IANS) India’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, on Monday called on Musalia W Mudavadi, the Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) and the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, appraising him on recent bilateral developments.

“High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika called on Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E. Dr. Musalia W Mudavadi. High Commissioner apprised Hon’ble PCS of recent bilateral developments and discussed proposals and ideas for further strengthening the partnership,” the High Commission of India in Nairobi stated on X.

Last week, Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, Moses Wetang’ula, visited India to strengthen parliamentary exchanges between India and Kenya, including the recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

Wetang’ula held a meeting with Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha and said that Kenya and India share a longstanding cordial friendship with strong legislative exchanges among the two Parliaments.

According to Speaker Birla, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the longstanding friendship between India and Kenya which remains rooted in shared democratic values and a common historical legacy.

“The recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups in both countries will provide an important platform for deepening parliamentary engagement, fostering greater understanding between our two Parliaments and strengthening people-to-people connections,” Birla noted on X.

According to him, sharing legislative experiences and best practices can further deepen institutional cooperation.

He also stated that the discussions covered parliamentary capacity building through the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), along with cooperation in technology and AI, education, healthcare, infrastructure, maritime connectivity, the Blue Economy and digital development.

“I am confident that continued parliamentary engagement will add fresh momentum to India-Kenya friendship and cooperation,” Birla emphasised.

The delegation had also called on Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha C P RadhaKrishnan.

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, during the meeting, the Vice-President highlighted the close parliamentary ties between India and Kenya and expressed India’s readiness to share its experience in technology solutions and digital technology, including the use of digital technology leading towards a paperless Parliament. He noted the presence of an Indian-origin Member of Parliament in Kenya’s Parliamentary Friendship Group and recalled with appreciation the proposal to install a bust of Mahatma Gandhi within the premises of the National Assembly of Kenya.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’ to welcome Commonwealth Games 2026 winners

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’ to welcome Commonwealth Games 2026 winners

Jan Aushadhi Kendra opens in Assam’s Majuli, locals elated over availability of affordable medicines

Jan Aushadhi Kendra opens in Assam’s Majuli, locals elated over availability of affordable medicines

Mohun Bagan SG prevail over Jamshedpur FC on penalties for semis spot in the 135th Durand Cup, played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan SG prevail over Jamshedpur FC on penalties for semis spot

Chess: Vermula, Saranya win honours in Asian Junior Blitz Championships (Credit: MCA)

Chess: Vermula, Saranya win honours in Asian Junior Blitz Championships

India, Armenia sign MoU on innovation and shared production in defence industry

India, Armenia sign MoU on innovation and shared production in defence industry

BWF World C'ships: Ayush Shetty knocks out world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in giant-killing opener (Credit: BAI)

BWF World C'ships: Ayush Shetty knocks out world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in giant-killing opener

Shilpa Shetty revisits her roots as she offers prayer with her mom on Naga Panchami

Shilpa Shetty revisits her roots as she offers prayer with her mom on Naga Panchami

'Asian Games is the most important tournament of my life', says squash champion Anahat Singh as she prepares for the mega event to be played in Japan next month. Photo credit: IANS

'Asian Games is the most important tournament of my life', says squash champ Anahat Singh

Babar out of first Test on England tour, uncertainty over Pakistan captaincy

Babar out of first Test on England tour, uncertainty over Pakistan captaincy

Hats off to volunteers and BAI, says PV Sindhu after her first-round win against Sophia Noble in women's singles section of the BWF World Championship 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

Badminton WC: Hats off to volunteers and BAI, says Sindhu after first-round win