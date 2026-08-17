Shilpa Shetty revisits her roots as she offers prayer with her mom on Naga Panchami

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty decided to return to her roots on the auspicious occasion of Naga Panchami. The 'Apne' actress was seen offering prayers to the Naga Daiva at a temple with her mother, Sunanda Shetty.

Dropping a couple of glimpses of her religious visit on her social media handle, Shilpa shared that, being a Mangalorean, she has been raised with a deep respect for the worship of the Naga Daiva.

She believes that these traditions associated with the festival help her connect her with her roots and lineage.

The 'Sukhee' actress mentioned on the photo-sharing app, "Naga Daiva holds a deeply sacred place in my heart. (red heart emoji) Being a Bunt from Mangalore, I’ve grown up with a deep reverence for Naga Daiva worship, a tradition that connects me to my roots, ancestors, and a lineage believed to protect our progeny and family (sic)."

"Grateful to carry these beautiful traditions forward. (Folded hands and sparkles emoji) Happy Nagapanchami! (folded hands emoji)," she added.

Before Shilpa, her 'Dhadkan' co-star Suniel Shetty, who is also from Mangalore, took a trip down memory lane on Naga Panchami.

He took to his official Instagram account and published a clip of himself performing the pooja of the Naga Dev.

Suniel confessed that the auspicious occasion of Naga Panchami reminds him of his home, as worshiping the Naga Dev has been a crucial part of his traditional values.

Suniel captioned the post, "Naga Panchami always takes me back home. Growing up in Mulki, Mangalore, Naga Dev has always been a part of our family and our traditions. For me, it is not just a festival but a reminder of the faith, values and connection to our roots that we carry with us (sic)."

"On this Naga Panchami, seeking the blessings of Naga Dev for peace, strength and protection", the 'Hera Pheri' actor went on to add.

--IANS

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