August 17, 2026 7:07 PM हिंदी

Activist condemns Pakistani President's 'poisonous, divisive' remarks against Hindus

Activist condemns Pakistani President's 'poisonous, divisive' remarks against Hindus

Quetta, Aug 17 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch strongly condemned Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's "shameful" remarks on the Hindu community during his Independence Day speech.

He alleged that this "poisonous and divisive" statement was scripted by the Pakistani military generals and delivered through their "political proxy".

In a widely circulated video from an event marking Pakistan's Independence Day, Zardari claimed that his country and its Muslim-majority population "tolerate" the Hindu community, who account for around 3–4 per cent of the population.

Taking to X, Mir said that Zardari's claim that Pakistan "tolerates" Hindus ignores the reality that, after the partition, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and members of other minority communities who remained in Pakistan faced religious fanaticism and extremism.

He said that even after partition, the history of pressure, coercion and restrictions imposed on the minorities, including efforts to force people to convert their religion and restrictions on their fundamental rights, remains a "shameful chapter".

"Therefore, Pakistan has done little for the welfare, dignity and protection of Hindus, Sikhs and other minority communities. On the contrary, documented incidents involving pressure to convert, restrictions on their businesses and employment opportunities, and limitations on their ability to freely practice their religious traditions have remained part of Pakistan's ugly history," the Baloch activist stated.

Mir highlighted the historical contradiction in Pakistan's claims of "tolerance", saying that Zardari, "sitting in a presidential office bestowed upon him by the Punjabi generals", appeared to have forgotten the brutal military crackdown of millions of Bangladeshi Bengalis under his father-in-law, former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

"Hundreds of thousands of Bengalis were killed, and large numbers of Bengali women were subjected to sexual violence. Pakistan cannot even tolerate Muslims, let alone talk about tolerating Hindus," he stated.

The Baloch activist alleged that Zardari's party also played a political role during the "genocide" of Bangladeshi Bengalis, seeking to appease Pakistan's military establishment and retain power.

He added that, at various points, the party had similarly failed to distance itself from military operations and serious human rights violations against the people in Balochistan.

"In 1973, during the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari's father-in-law, a military operation was launched in Baloch areas, resulting in thousands of Baloch being killed and large numbers being forcibly disappeared. Similarly, during the present government, large-scale military operations and security actions have continued across Balochistan, prompting serious concerns and objections from Balochistan," Mir noted.

--IANS

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