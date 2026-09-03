Zelensky meets EAM Jaishankar, says Ukraine is grateful to India for its desire to end 'unjust war'

Kyiv, Sep 3 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, discussing with him not only ways to enhance India-Ukraine bilateral ties but also the approaches to end the ongoing conflict in the region.

"Pleased to call on President Zelensky today. Apprised him of discussions with FM Andrii Sybiha on deepening our bilateral cooperation. Our conversation centered on approaches to end the ongoing conflict," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after meeting Zelensky.

The Ukrainian President also took to X, saying both sides discussed "important issues", including the situation in Black Sea.

"Held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its desire to end this unjust war — the war of Russia against Ukraine. This time must certainly not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India's clear position," wrote Zelensky.

"Today, when the minister was with us in Kyiv, Russia once again launched jet-powered 'Shaheds', which were not created without Iran's assistance. Thanks to our combat aviation, the delegation was safe, because it is Ukrainian fighters that shoot down the majority of such drones. We hope that other strong states in the world will also take a clear position that this war needs to end and a reliable peace is required," he added.

This is the first-ever standalone bilateral visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Ukraine.

"Of course, we discussed the situation in the Black Sea, including the existing threats to civilian shipping. We agree that it is absolutely unacceptable to block the supply of food to those regions where it is highly sensitive and people depend on the relevant sea routes. Russian actions aimed at blocking our ports, our grain corridor, and our supplies are indeed injecting major disruption into global relations. We need to work together to ensure security. Thank you!" he said after meeting EAM Jaishankar on Thursday.

Zelensky on Tuesday had announced that an Indian national was among 12 killed in drone and missile strikes on several targets across Ukraine, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed in the name of humanity to end the "endless" war on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, during his meeting with EAM Jaishankar, stressed that it was "Russian aggression" that had led to a situation in which the Black Sea had become a zone of hostilities. He recalled that Indian seafarers were also among the victims and expressed his deep condolences over their deaths.

The two ministers discussed in detail peace efforts, the security situation in the Black Sea and freedom of navigation, global food security as well as the further development of Ukrainian-Indian relations.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the two ministers separately focused on the peace process and opportunities for "India’s more active involvement" in international efforts to end the war.

“As Prime Minister Modi recently said in Putin’s presence, it is time to put an end to the endless war. We support this position. Ukraine is ready to end the war, and we have realistic proposals. It is time to move to diplomacy,” Sybiha stressed.

During the talks, both sides also devoted significant attention to the bilateral agenda. Ukraine said that it is ready to expand trade, investment and business contacts, as well as the participation of Indian businesses in reconstruction.

"Ukraine’s Foreign Minister noted that trade turnover between Ukraine and India currently stands at USD 2.6 billion and that there is still significant potential for further growth. In this context, Andrii Sybiha said that the parties will discuss setting a date for a meeting of the Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Indian Commission in order to intensify bilateral trade relations," the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv highlighted.

According to Sybiha, promising areas of cooperation include energy, infrastructure, transport, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, digitalisation and mechanical engineering.

“India is a global technological power. And as a result of the war, Ukraine is among the world’s leaders in innovative technologies, including security technologies,” Sybiha noted during his talks with EAM Jaishankar.

He stressed further that Ukraine regards India as an important international partner and is interested in further strengthening mutually beneficial relations.

“Ukraine regards India as an important partner. We look forward to India’s continued support for the principles of the UN Charter, Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation and international law,” the Foreign Minister stated.

--IANS

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