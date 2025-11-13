November 13, 2025 4:56 PM हिंदी

Zareen Khan drops a glimpse of her intense workout session as she strengthens her core

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan treated her InstaFam with a glimpse of her intense workout session as she strengthened her core in the gym.

In the clip uploaded by the 'Veer' actress on her official Instagram handle, she was seen doing squats with a 55 kg weight hanging from her waist.

Admitting that she has no idea why she was made to do so by her trainer, Zareen penned the caption, "Aaj yeh kiya gym main …. Thts 55kg (Evil eye emoji) Kyu kiya … I dnt knw . (Woman Shrugging emoji) @saifffqureshiii_ always pushing me to test myself ! (Oncoming Fist emoji) #WeightTraining #StrengthTraining #Strong #Lift #ZareenKhan (sic)."

To make the exercise even more challenging, Zareen was performing it while balancing herself on two machines.

Zareen loves to keep the netizens in the loop by sharing every update of her life, both personal and professional.

Back in September, the 'Hate Story 3' actress tried her hand at fire cupping therapy to ease stress and anxiety.

Taking to her Instagram, Zareen dropped a clip of herself undergoing the fire cupping therapy.

She further went on to explain the benefits of the ancient wellness technique. Zareen revealed that it helps improve blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, effectively eliminating toxins from the body.

Zareen also said that the therapy helps get rid of muscle pain, stiffness, and inflammation. It further supports respiratory health by taking care of various issues such as cough, asthma, and congestion.

While spelling out the multiple benefits of the fire cupping therapy, she pointed out that the practice should be performed only by trained professionals, as incorrect technique can lead to burns or skin damage.

Zareen penned the caption, “My body has always felt relaxed n renewed after cupping. Benefits of Fire Cupping: Improves blood circulation & lymphatic drainage Relieves muscle pain, stiffness & inflammation Helps with respiratory issues (cough, asthma, congestion) Reduces stress, anxiety & improves sleep Boosts immunity & digestion P.S. - Should be done by a trained professional, as incorrect technique can cause burns or skin damage. (sic)”

--IANS

pm/

