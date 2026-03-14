March 14, 2026 10:16 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Dutt & Nora Fatehi deliver a perfect party anthem with 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'

Sanjay Dutt & Nora Fatehi deliver a perfect party anthem with 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming Sandalwood drama, "KD: The Devil", have unveiled the latest track from the much-anticipated flick titled "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke".

The peppy dance number features Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt tapping a foot together with music scored by Arjun Janya.

The grand song launch took place at AMB Cinemas, Bengaluru.

Speaking at the launch, Fatehi, who will be stepping into the Kannada film industry with "KD: The Devil", expressed her gratitude to the makers, saying, “Thank you Prem sir for inviting me. After watching the trailer on the big screen, now, I know why they call you the Showman. I came into the film quite last-minute. When I came on the set and met the entire crew, I realised they were genuinely making an epic movie. For me to be able to debut in Sandalwood [Industry] with this project is quite an honour.”

Lauding all those involved in the making of the upbeat track, she added, “I hope everyone can enjoy the song when you actually get to see it. Today, it’s just lyrical, but the song is massive.”

"Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" has been launched across five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Crooned by Mangli, the lyrics for the song have been written by Raqeeb Alam, and the song is composed, arranged, and produced by Arjun Janya.

The launch event for the track was attended by Fatehi, Prem, Arjun Janya, Rakshitha Prem, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Dhruva Sarja.

Backed by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, "KD: The Devil" stars Dhruva Sarja, along with Sanjay Dutt, Reeshma Nanaiah, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

The drama is expected to hit the cinema halls on April 30.

--IANS

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