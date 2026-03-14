Alia Bhatt gets an early wish from sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor: Happiest bday my Aaloo pie

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be turning a year older on Sunday, and birthday wishes have already started pouring in for the 'Highway' actress.

Her sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor, took to the Stories section of her Instagram and dropped a photo of herself posing with Alia and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. With Shaheen sitting in the middle, Riddhima and Alia had their hands on her shoulder.

"Happiest bday my Aaloo pie love you @aliabhatt", along with a beating heart emoji.

Alia is married to Riddhima's brother and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about their love story, the speculation of Alia and Ranbir being in a relationship started doing rounds when these two came together for Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" back in 2017.

As time passed, those rumours gained momentum. However, in 2018, these two made their first appearance as a couple at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

After this, Alia and Ranbir made several such appearances during family weddings and dinner parties. The couple even rang in the 2019 New Year together with Ranbir's family, glimpses of which had gone viral on social media.

Alia and Ranbir finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s Bandra residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022, in the presence of close family and friends.

On November 6, 2022, the lovebirds became parents to a baby girl, Raha Kapoor.

Shifting to their professional commitments, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming love saga “Love & War,” which will also see Vicky Kaushal in a crucial role.

If the reports are to be believed, the project is inspired by the Bollywood classic “Sangam”, which featured Ranbir's grandfather Raj Kapoor, along with Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar.

In addition to this, Alia will also be seen leading the latest instalment of the YRF spy universe, "Alpha".

Sharvari and Anil Kapoor will also be a part of the spy universe’s first female-led action entertainer.

--IANS

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