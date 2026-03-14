March 15, 2026 12:09 AM हिंदी

T20 World Cup-winner Kuldeep Yadav marries Vanshika Chadha in Mussoorie

T20 World Cup-winner Kuldeep Yadav marries Vanshika Chadha in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand on Saturday. Photo credit: @T.Dilip/Instagram

Mussoorie, March 14 (IANS) Recently-crowned T20 World Cup winner Kuldeep Yadav started a new innings in his life as she tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, on Saturday.

Kuldeep is a key member of the Indian squad that won the T20 World Cup 2026 with an influential victory over New Zealand in the final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Some of India's biggest cricket stars, including former India captains Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, and Yuzvendra Chahal, among others, attended the wedding.

The festivities had started on Friday itself with the Haldi ceremony kickstarting the festivities. Yuzvendra Chahal danced to the dhol beats, smearing haldi on his friend Kuldeep.

"So happy to see @kuldeep_18 marry the love of his life. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless blessings. Congratulations!" Indian team's former fielding coach T. Dilip said in a social media post on Saturday.

Earlier, India's T20 World Cup 2026 winning player Tilak Varma arrived in Dehradun on Saturday afternoon to attend the wedding of Kuldeep Yadav.

Speaking to IANS outside the Jolly Grant Airport, Tilak said that he will enjoy the wedding before getting into the preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where he will represent the five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

"We're going to Kuldeep's wedding to have fun. After that, we'll prepare for IPL," Tilak told IANS.

The couple, both from Kanpur, got engaged in a private ceremony in Lucknow on June 4, 2025. Vanshika, whose father is an LIC employee, is employed in Australia and has known the spinner for many years. The wedding was originally planned for November 2025, but was postponed due to the World Cup.

--IANS

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