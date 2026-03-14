Rishabh’s century powers North Zone to a big win in JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Rishabh Singh blazed an unbeaten century off just 43 balls to power North Zone to a commanding nine-wicket victory over West Zone in the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Trophy on Saturday, as the Sports Journalists Federation of India's Golden Jubilee National Convention got off to a spectacular start.

At the Roshanara Cricket Club, Singh was the centrepiece of a dominant North Zone chase, hammering 102 not out with 18 fours and two sixes as his side overhauled a target of 134 in just 11.1 overs. Captain Akash Rawal contributed a brisk 29 in support.

West Zone, who opted to bat, were bowled out for 133 in 19.2 overs. Sanjeev Samyal top-scored with 30, with Taus Rizvi (24) and Ashwin Ferro (23) offering useful contributions. Vinay was the standout bowler for the North Zone by taking three wickets.

At the Delhi Police Ground, the South Zone were equally emphatic in defeating the East Zone by eight wickets. Shiva Krishna set the platform with a devastating spell of 4-5, as the East Zone were bowled out for a paltry 49. Vijeth Kumar then finished the job with a rapid 26 off 15 balls as South Zone achieved victory inside five overs.

North Zone will face South Zone in Sunday's first match, with East Zone taking on West Zone in the second game of the day at the Delhi Police Ground.

Meanwhile, the day's programme at Roshanara Club featured the team events of the table tennis competition, drawing participation from sports journalists' associations across the country.

Delhi Sports Journalists Association (DSJA-1) defeated the Sports Writers Association of Bengaluru (SWAB-1) in the opening tie, before the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai (SJAM-1) saw off the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists Association (TNSJA-1) to secure their place in the final.

Monday's title clash will pit DSJA-1 - represented by Kushan Sarkar, Bharat Sharma, and Norris Pritam - against SJAM-1's trio of Amol Karhadkar, Ashwin Ferro, and Akush Dhavre. The Modern Pythian Games were also held during the day, with several senior journalists from across the fraternity taking part.

The four-day SJFI convention, hosted by the Delhi Sports Journalist Association (DSJA), marks the return of the prestigious gathering to the national capital after more than two decades. Celebrating 50 years of the federation, the event has brought together sports journalists from across India in what is a landmark occasion in the federation's history.

--IANS

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