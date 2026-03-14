Govt bars PNG consumers from retaining or refilling domestic LPG cylinders

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Petroleum Ministry said on Saturday that it has barred consumers with piped natural gas (PNG) connections from retaining, obtaining or refilling domestic LPG cylinders under an amended supply order.

In a statement, the Ministry said the amendment also prohibits the government oil marketing companies from issuing new LPG connections or refilling cylinders for consumers, who already have PNG connections.

The move comes as the Union government looks to optimise LPG availability amid supply disruptions in global markets.

Moreover, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) advised consumers not to store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers due to safety risks.

In a post on X, the Ministry said all petrol pumps have sufficient stocks and there is no shortage of fuel.

"Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country. Consumers are advised not to take or store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, as it poses serious safety risks," the Ministry added.

"It came to our notice that at one retail outlet in Tamil Nadu, petrol was being dispensed into a loose container, which is unsafe and not advisable," the MoPNG said.

Following the incident, the concerned petrol pump has been suspended and appropriate action has been taken, it added.

India is the world's second-largest LPG consumer and imports nearly 90 per cent of its requirements.

Earlier, the Union government also advised consumers to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel and LPG, saying adequate stocks are available across the country.

No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at any of the one lakh retail outlets by oil marketing companies.

Adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available and supplies are being maintained regularly, a senior Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry official said.

"As of now, the country has a refining capacity of around 258 MMTPA and is the fourth-largest refining hub in the world," the official added.

Moreover, the Union government issued a Natural Gas Control Order on March 9 under the Essential Commodities Act, directing 100 per cent supply of PNG and CNG without any cuts.

"There is no need to panic. Supplies to industrial and commercial consumers are being regulated at around 80 per cent," the official said.

--IANS

ag/khz