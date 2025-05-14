May 14, 2025 10:15 PM हिंदी

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians in the event being held at the Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort at Miyazaki (Japan) on Wednesday.

Miyazaki (Japan), May 14 (IANS) Mannat Brar had the best second round among the three compatriots at the 45th Queen Sirikit Cup, but Zara Anand continued to be the best-placed Indian after two rounds of competition here on Wednesday.

Mannat, who reached the semifinal of the R&A Girls’ Amateur event last year, shot 2-under 70 while Zara (73-71) shot 1-under 71. Zara moved from T-12 to T-10, while Mannat (77-70) rose from T-25 to T-15. The third player, Heena Kang (76-76), is T-28.

The Indians, as a team, are lying fifth, two places up from the first round.

Oh Soo-min and Jung Min-seo sprang to the fore as Korea cruised to the top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage.

Oh, the defending individual champion and the tournament’s top-ranked player, followed her opening 69 with a sparkling five-under-par 67 on the Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort.

Also taking advantage of the ideal scoring conditions was Jung, who improved on her first-round 74 by eight strokes, matching China’s Zhou Shiyuan for the best round of the day, which was played at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort.

In the event in which the best two daily scores from each of the 13 three-player teams are counted, Korea posted a formidable second-round aggregate of 11-under 133. With a 36-hole total of 16-under 272, the Koreans will take a six-stroke lead from overnight pace-setters Japan into Thursday’s penultimate round.

The Queen Sirikit Cup, officially the Asia-Pacific Amateur Ladies Golf Team Championship, is an annual amateur team golf championship for women organised by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation. The inaugural event was held in 1979. The event is named after Queen Sirikit of Thailand. Teams consist of three players. The tournament is held over 4 days with 18 holes of stroke play on each day, the best two rounds counting for the team score. Up to 2019, the event was held over 3 rounds.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Achieving UEFA Champions League qualification is least Manchester United can do for suffering fans, says fullback Diogo Dalot ahead of key clashes. Photo credit: Man Utd

Achieving UCL qualification is least Man Utd can do for suffering fans, says Dalot

Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold medals in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in various venues in Bihar on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold (Roundup)

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes in lives of Begusarai residents

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes to the lives of Begusarai residents

Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win in Group D of the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC: Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians in the event being held at the Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort at Miyazaki (Japan) on Wednesday.

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille, leaving the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season. Photo credit: LOSC Lille

Football: Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

Brewing patriotism: Assam's 'Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Brewing patriotism: Assam's ‘Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes