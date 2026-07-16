Zanai Bhosle says late grandmother Asha Bhosle 'comes in dreams', requests her to 'be happy up there'

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Singer Zanai Bhosle, also known as late stalwart singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter penned an emotional note remembering her late grandmother.

Taking to her social media account, Zanai shared a series of cherished pictures with Asha Bhosle from their happy times.

In one of the pictures, the grandmother-granddaughter duo is seen smiling as they clap together during a family celebration. Sharing the picture, Zanai wrote, "I love you my darling.. I love you."

In another photograph, Zanai is seen affectionately leaning over Asha Bhosle's chair as the legendary singer looks into the camera smiling.

Alongside the picture, she penned a heartfelt note that read, "Everywhere I look I see you.. you come in my dreams, you are part of my today my tomorrow and my forever.. yet some part of me misses your hugs, kisses and love.. please please be happy up there because it's what you taught me to be... I am me, because of you and you will always be a part of me till time stops.

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92 in Mumbai.

The legendary singer had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

She later succumbed to multiple organ failure. Her last rites were performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Following her grandmother's demise, Zanai, who has been extremely close to her, was seen breaking down during the funeral.

Talking about Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer was one of India's greatest playback singers, with a career spanning more than eight decades. Reportedly, she recorded over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages.

Some of her most iconic songs include 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum', 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko', 'Yeh Mera Dil', 'In Aankhon Ki Masti', 'Mera Kuch Samaan', 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai', 'Rangeela Re', 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' and 'Tanha Tanha', amongst many others.

Apart from her illustrious singing career, Asha Bhosle also ventured into acting and made her acting debut in the Marathi film 'Mai' in 2013.

Born on September 8, 1933, Asha Bhosle was the younger sister of another legendary playback singer, Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in February 2022.

---IANS

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