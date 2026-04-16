April 16, 2026 11:29 AM हिंदी

Zanai Bhosle recalls late Asha Bhosle’s lesson: Life must go on

Zanai Bhosle recalls late Asha Bhosle’s lesson: Life must go on

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle has recalled a learning that her late grandmother taught her.

The young girl highlighted on her social media account how Asha Bhosle had always told her that ‘life must go on.’

Zanai shared a picture of a sunrise picture, and wrote, “The sun rises & sets everyday and as my grandmother said, life must go on…”

She further thanked all who had been reaching out to her offier condolences post the demise of the stalwart singer.

“Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out online, it gives me solice to see the love for her and my heart is with you all…. take care” she wrote.

Zanai Bhosle, who was extremely close to Asha Bhosle, was grief-stricken by the demise of her grandmother.

During Asha Bhosle's funeral procession, Zanai was seen breaking down and sobbing.

The young girl had then taken to her social media account to express her grief and sorrow, and had also shared a cute video of herself with her grandmother, highlighting their beautiful bond.

She wrote, “As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my bestfriend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born.”

The doting granddaughter added, “What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me everyday when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with..”

“These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her only remember her that way!!”

She’s looking down on us all, especially her family and so believe she’s going to comeback to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!!”

Zanai further added, “I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!!”

Expressing her love for her grandmother, Zanai wrote, “I love you ashaai, and goodbye for now my love.. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again.”

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 following multi organ failure.

–IANS

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