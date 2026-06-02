Kangana Ranaut reacts on Ranveer Singh FWICE boycott: As your stature grows, so do your enemies

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) The National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release opf her upcoming film ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’, has come out in support of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh following the controversy surrounding his exit from ‘Don 3’.

The actress attended the trailer launch event of ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ in the city on Tuesday. During the event, the actress interacted with the media, as she spoke about the film, and the subject.

She was asked by the media for a comment on the ban imposed by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) on Ranveer Singh after he opted out of ‘Don 3’ and had a fallout with producer-director Farhan Akhtar.

When asked for her reaction on the matter, the actress told the media, “You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody. Aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhe aur dushman na badhein. Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat hai ki unke itne dushman hai. Jeevan mein jab aap aage badhte hain toh bahut sare obstacles aate hain (It is not possible for your status to rise and enemies not to increase. Ranveer Singh should consider what his status is that he has so many enemies. In life, when you move forward, many obstacles come your way)”.

The actress said that Ranveer should not worry about the ban as such bans have little to no effect, and eventually things work out just fine.

She further mentioned, “Mere sath bhi itna hua hai and look today I'm doing well. Meri bhi gaadi achi chal rahi hai. Kuch nahi hota (It has happened to me too, and look, today I'm doing well. My car is also running well. Nothing happens). Everything is going to be fine eventually”.

Earlier, the FWICE announced a non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Ranveer Singh. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had complained to FWICE saying they have faced a loss of approximately Rs 45 crore towards the pre-production of ‘Don 3’.

--IANS

aa/