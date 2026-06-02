June 02, 2026 9:52 PM हिंदी

Indonesia Open 2026: PV Sindhu, Arjun-Hariharan advance with opening round wins

PV Sindhu, Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun advance with opening round wins in the Indonesia Open 2026 at the Istora Senayan stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday. Photo credit: Badminton Photos/BWF

Jakarta, June 2 (IANS) Back in the top 10 of BWF world rankings, PV Sindhu kicked off her Indonesia Open 2026 with a 25-23, 21-16 win over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Istora Senayan stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The former world champion had to push herself, finally winning with scores of 25-23 and 21-16 in 51 minutes. She won the closely contested first game with her aggressive playing style and carried that energy into the second game to secure a straight-sets victory.

Sindhu now faces a tough challenge in the second round, where she is likely to meet reigning Olympic champion and world No. 1 An Se-young. Sindhu trails 0-9 in their head-to-head record and lost to the Korean in the Singapore Open quarterfinals last week.

Also advancing to the next round was the men's doubles combination of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun, who registered a straight games victory over Malaysia's 2016 Olympic medallist Tan Wee Kiong and his current partner Nur Mohd Azriyn.

India's ace shuttler Sindhu, who entered the world top-10 for the first time since 2023, opened her campaign with an 11th successive win against the Thailand shuttler. Sindhu now leads the head-to-head record against Busanan 21-1. She will now face the winner of the match between top seed An Se Young of Korea and Neslihan Arin of Turkey.

Later, Hariharan and Arjun outplayed the experienced Malaysian duo 21-18, 21-10 in just 33 minutes.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen lost to home favourite Alwi Farhan 21-19, 21-16. Alwi had defeated World No 1 Shi Yu Qi at the Singapore Open last week.

On the other hand, it was a tough day for India's doubles teams. The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, playing together for the first time in over two months, lost 14-21, 12-21 to the Indonesian team of Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Meilysa Trias Puspitasari. In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto were beaten 11-21, 10-21 by the sixth-seeded Chinese pair of Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: Press freedom group calls for end to partisan persecution of journalists (File Image)

Bangladesh: Press freedom group calls for end to partisan persecution of journalists

OSM controversy: Centre names Lokhande Sitaram as CBSE chairperson, Varun Bhardwaj secretary

OSM controversy: Centre names Lokhande Sitaram as CBSE chairperson, Varun Bhardwaj secretary

IAF's special C17 Globemaster delivers second tranche of India’s medical assistance to Uganda

IAF's special C17 Globemaster delivers second tranche of India’s medical assistance to Uganda

Debutants Emilio Gay and Sonny Baker in England squad for first New Zealand Test to begin at the Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit: EnglandCricket/X

Debutants Gay, Baker in England squad for first New Zealand Test

Purchase of Pakistan's China made JF-17 jets will jeopardise Bangladesh Air Force: Report (File image)

Purchase of Pakistan's China made JF-17 jets will jeopardise Bangladesh Air Force: Report

Emily Blunt reveals her reaction to Barack Obama’s visit on ‘Disclosure Day’ sets

Emily Blunt reveals her reaction to Barack Obama’s visit on ‘Disclosure Day’ sets

Sri Lanka: Jaffna Univ students presented scholarships under Indian financial support

Sri Lanka: Jaffna Univ students presented scholarships under Indian financial support

Bengaluru Blasters, Gulbarga Mystics to raise the curtain on June 20 to start Season 5 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Bengaluru Blasters, Gulbarga Mystics to raise the curtain on Season 5 on June 20

Lily James reveals one 'disgusting' dating habit she abhors

Lily James reveals one 'disgusting' dating habit she abhors

In UP’s Prayagraj, women getting empowered, turning self-reliant through RSETI training

In UP’s Prayagraj, women getting empowered, turning self-reliant through RSETI training