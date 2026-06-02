June 02, 2026 9:54 PM हिंदी

Sri Lanka: Jaffna Univ students presented scholarships under Indian financial support

Sri Lanka: Jaffna Univ students presented scholarships under Indian financial support

Colombo, June 2 (IANS) High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, on Tuesday, presented scholarships to the students at the University of Jaffna under India’s support scheme for economically vulnerable students.

“Empowering youth through education!” India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, wrote on X, saying, “Presented scholarships to the 2nd batch of first year students at University of Jaffna under India’s assisted financial support scheme for economically vulnerable students.

“Announced by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi during President HE Anura Kumara Dissanayaka's visit in December 2024, this initiative provides LKR 7,500/month to 100 undergrads throughout their degree. It will eventually provide support to 400 students annually,” he added.

According to him, the initiative reaffirms India's commitment to building a prosperous future under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

He also visited the Jaffna Public Library and donated books.

“Advancing knowledge partnership. Visited the 'Bharat Corner' at the iconic Jaffna Public Library and paid tributes to former President Dr. A P J. Abdul Kalam, whose legacy continues to inspire youth across borders,” he noted on X.

“Donated a diverse collection of books to support young scholars and readers. Deepening India-Sri Lanka bonds through our shared commitment to knowledge and learning,” he added.

He also inaugurated a RO Water Plant at the premises of Keerimalai Naguleshwaram Temple in Kankesanturai, Sri Lanka.

“Serving Community through India-Sri Lanka bonds! Offered prayers at the sacred Keerimalai Naguleshwaram Temple, one of Sri Lanka's revered Pancha Ishwarams, and inaugurated a RO Water Plant at the premises. The holy site holds a special place in our shared heritage, previously visited by PM Modi during his landmark 2015 visit,” he wrote on X.

According to him, this initiative marks another milestone in India's continuous people-centric developmental footprint across the Northern Province of Sri Lanka.

He also visited an Industrial Estate in Jaffna built with India’s grant in 2015.

“A Partnership of Progress! Visited the Atchuvely Industrial Estate in Jaffna today. Built with India’s grant of SLR 220 million and inaugurated in 2015, the estate stands as a testament to India’s enduring development partnership in Sri Lanka,” he noted on X.

“Glad to see local industries thriving, generating jobs and boosting the economy. Plenty of space for more such ventures. India remains deeply committed to nurturing such high-impact initiatives in Sri Lanka for a stronger, shared future,” he added.

–IANS

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