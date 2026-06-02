In UP’s Prayagraj, women getting empowered, turning self-reliant through RSETI training

Lucknow, June 2 (IANS) The Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs), operational in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, are training youth and women in various forms of vocational training and preparing them to have an economic standing of their own.

RSETIs, an initiative of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), is a dedicated infrastructure platform in each district to impart training and skill upgradation of rural youths, including women, geared towards entrepreneurship development. RSETIs are managed by banks with active co-operation from respective state governments.

A couple of trainees, enrolled for the 35-day 'Junior Beauty Practitioner' (Small Entrepreneur) training programme in the ‘city of Sangam’, shared their experience on how this was helping them in finding self-dependence.

The RSETI centre is providing training to 33 female candidates. Upon completion of training, these women can either offer beauty services from their own homes or establish their own beauty parlours. The initiative is offering women and young girls from rural backgrounds an excellent opportunity to progress and move forward in life.

A unique feature of the centre is that participants from other districts have also enrolled here. Also, special evening classes are conducted for the women staying at the institute to further hone their skills.

RSETI instructor Reena Kushwaha stated that the 'Junior Beauty Practitioner' training is completely free of cost, and its objective is to make women self-reliant through skill development.

He added that keeping in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to uplift women and empower them through the 'Skill India' campaign, the participants are familiarised not only with technical knowledge but also with the process of starting a business.

Speaking to IANS, Reena Kushwaha explained that the 'Junior Beauty Practitioner' training programme spans 35 days and offers free training to unemployed individuals aged between 18 and 50. She emphasised that this programme is not limited merely to imparting skills; rather, its objective is to make trainees employment-ready and guide them towards a self-reliant life.

The women currently undergoing training also lauded this initiative. They observed that, compared to the past, women today are becoming increasingly self-reliant and are gaining access to better opportunities for advancement.

According to the trainees, the government schemes have empowered women by providing them with the opportunity to identify their talents and transform them into viable employment avenues.

Urmila Patel and Pushpa, both trainees at the institute, said that the programmes focused on skills such as tailoring and beauty services.

They also talked about setting up their own self-employment ventures, following the month-long training, and attaining financial independence.

--IANS

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