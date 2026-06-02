June 02, 2026 9:52 PM हिंदी

Lily James reveals one 'disgusting' dating habit she abhors

Lily James reveals one 'disgusting' dating habit she abhors

Los Angeles, June 2 (IANS) English actress Lily James takes a very dim view of the concept of ghosting in the dating sphere. The actress recently declared that "ghosting" is the most "disgusting" dating habit.

The actress, who has previously dated Matt Smith and Michael Shuman, has condemned the practice in which someone abruptly cuts all contact and disappears without explanation and insisted anyone who does it should "never be allowed to date again", reports ‘Female First UK’.

During an appearance on Deadline.com's Take Ten video series, Lily said, "With dating apps, I've never really done them. But ghosting is just so disgusting and anyone that ghosts should be just never allowed to date again! Cancelled”.

She further mentioned, “It’s so crazy, it happens all the time, it’s so gross. Just write back. It’s so weird. Not that that comes from personal experience".

The actress, who played Bumble creator Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2025 film ‘Swiped’ added of online dating, "The thing about dating apps ... it's so vulnerable to put yourself out there, in real life dating or on an app. There is cringey stuff there but who am I to say anything, I am super cringe”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Lily also talked about her next movie project which is a new version of 1993 blockbuster Cliffhanger revealing she learned how to climb mountains for real for the film, which was shot in the Dolomites in Italy, and she described the part as her most challenging job yet.

She said, "We shot in real life in the Dolomites. I really learned to climb. I was really hanging off mountains with skeleton crews. We would hike with my own stuff on my back, and for hours, to get to these very remote locations. It was truly extraordinary to shoot in conditions like that, and to have got so physically strong and pushed myself way beyond my limits. I’m really proud of this film, and can’t wait to share it with the world”.

It comes after Lily, 37, said that she craves "challenges".

--IANS

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