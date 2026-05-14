May 14, 2026 10:20 PM हिंदी

Zakir Hasan replaces injured Shadman Islam in Bangladesh squad for second Test

Zakir Hasan replaces injured Shadman Islam in Bangladesh squad for second Test against Pakistan in Mirpur.

Dhaka, May 14 (IANS) Bangladesh have suffered an injury setback ahead of the second Test against Pakistan as opener Shadman Islam was ruled out of the match with a chest injury sustained during the series opener in Mirpur.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Thursday that fellow left-handed opener Zakir Hasan has been drafted into the squad as Shadman’s replacement for the second Test, scheduled to begin on May 16 in Sylhet.

According to Bangladesh national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan, Shadman picked up the injury while attempting a catch during Bangladesh’s memorable 104-run victory over Pakistan in the first Test.

“Shadman took a blow in the chest while taking a catch during the first Test in Mirpur. He has a traumatic contusion of the chest and is in pain. He will not be available for the second Test, unfortunately,” Bayjedul said in an official BCB statement.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Bangladesh, who are currently enjoying one of their most successful runs against Pakistan in Test cricket. The Mirpur triumph was Bangladesh’s third consecutive Test victory over Pakistan, and also their first-ever home Test win against the visitors.

Bangladesh sealed the dramatic win on the final day after bowling Pakistan out for 163 while defending a target of 268. Young pace sensation Nahid Rana emerged as the star of the match with a fiery spell of 5/40, dismantling Pakistan’s batting lineup during the tense final session.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also played a crucial role in the victory with a fluent 87 in the second innings, helping Bangladesh post a competitive total after adding valuable runs on the fifth morning.

Pakistan showed resistance through debutant Abdullah Fazal, who scored a composed 66 and stitched together an important partnership with Salman Ali Agha. However, Bangladesh’s bowlers turned the game around after tea through crucial strikes from Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Rana.

Zakir Hasan, 28, returns to the Bangladesh Test setup after last featuring in the format in November 2024. The left-hander has previously impressed with his attacking approach at the top of the order and will now have an opportunity to cement his place as Bangladesh look to clinch the two-match series in Sylhet.

--IANS

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