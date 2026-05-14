IPL 2026: Our goal is still to win, says Corbin Bosch as he backs MI to finish strong

Dharamshala, May 14 (IANS) Mumbai Indians all-rounder Corbin Bosch said the five-time champions remain determined to finish their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign strongly despite being knocked out of playoff contention, insisting that the team’s mindset has not changed ahead of the clash against Punjab Kings.

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, Bosch said the Mumbai Indians are still fully focused on winning matches and ending the season on a positive note. “There’s still a real buzz around the group. We’ve come here to win. Every time we step onto that field, the goal remains the same,” Bosch told broadcasters ahead of the match.

The South African pacer admitted the Mumbai Indians have failed to capitalise on key moments during the season, which ultimately cost them a place in the playoffs. “Results haven’t gone our way lately. We’ve missed some crucial chances that led to poor results, but today is another opportunity to turn that around. That’s the plan,” he added.

Bosch also said the squad is motivated by the prospect of upsetting teams still fighting for playoff qualification in the closing stages of the tournament. “We’d love to spoil a few parties. Several teams we’re facing in these final games are fighting for a playoff spot. At the end of the day, our goal is to win and make things difficult for everyone else,” he said.

Reflecting on his recent bowling performance, Bosch said conditions suited his style, and he was pleased to contribute to the team despite the defeat. “It’s just one of those things, really. I think the wicket the other day was perfectly suited to my style of bowling, and I was just happy to put in a solid performance for the team. Unfortunately, it wasn’t quite enough to get us over the line, but I’m glad I could contribute,” Bosch said.

The 30-year-old also praised the Mumbai Indians management and support staff for ensuring every player stays mentally prepared throughout the season. “The MI management has done a fantastic job of catering to everyone. They ensure that every player is prepared for any opportunity that arises and that our minds stay switched on. Kudos to the support staff for giving us every resource we need to succeed,” he added.

Despite boasting a star-studded lineup and showing early promise, the Mumbai Indians failed to convert their on-paper strength into consistent performances throughout the campaign. Their season has been marked by inconsistency, leaving them ninth on the points table with just six points from 11 matches.

--IANS

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