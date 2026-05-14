NIA uncovers ‘Operation Heavenly Hind’ terror plot​, plan to push India into chaos

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The busting of the Faridabad module was a major success for Indian security agencies.​

The Faridabad module, which had procured thousands of kilograms of ammonium nitrate to carry out blasts in Delhi and neighbouring areas, failed to execute its plans as agencies managed to bust the network in the nick of time.​

However, the module managed to execute one suicide attack near the Red Fort.​

Agencies later learnt that the bomber, Umar Un Nabi, had carried out the blast in a hurry as agencies had already busted the Faridabad module, of which he was the chief architect.​

The National Investigation Agency, which took over the case, filed a 7,500-page chargesheet detailing all aspects of the module.​

Prior to planning attacks in India, members of the module had tried to visit foreign countries and meet like-minded individuals.​

After multiple failed attempts to travel abroad and meet foreign handlers, it was decided that they would use the name Jaish-e-Mohammad and then attempt to revive Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in J&K.​

Members of the module decided there was no point in going abroad and that it would be better to execute their plans locally.​

This is when they decided to carry out blasts and term the plan “Operation Heavenly Hind”.​

The chargesheet suggests that the initial plan was to carry out blasts in various parts of the country.​

The first objective was to use these blasts as propaganda material and then carry out recruitments in J&K.​

The larger goal was to revive the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, which is linked to Al-Qaeda.​

Pakistan-based handlers have reportedly been trying hard to set up a homegrown module in J&K, but have not succeeded.​

Members of the Faridabad module felt that carrying out blasts within India, and that too by a module formed within the country, could act as an example to people in J&K.​

The intention was to trigger a mass recruitment drive in J&K to revive Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.​

Following the revival plan, the next objective was to overthrow the Indian government while imposing Sharia law.​

These persons were allegedly trying to carry out multiple blasts to instil hatred among the people of the country against the democratically elected government.​

Officials said the idea was to carry out attacks in several parts of the country.​

They codenamed the plan “Operation Heavenly Hind”.​

An official said the plan was to ensure attacks were carried out at regular intervals to put the nation under stress.​

Initially, when they started out, members of the Faridabad module claimed they were inspired by the Jaish-e-Mohammad.​

This, officials said, was more of a recruitment tactic, and they were merely using the outfit's name.​

Had they succeeded in their plans, they would have operated under the banner of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, the official added.​

To execute the larger plan, the Faridabad module also planned attacks in J&K, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.​

Nabi, who was the mastermind, had even suggested to fellow members that they should execute a Hamas-style attack involving drones and rocket attacks.​

The plan was extensive, and the module members were trying to establish international routes as well as deep-rooted domestic networks.​

To avoid detection, these persons had, over several years, procured ammonium nitrate in smaller quantities.​

They had also managed to set up funding channels.​

Because many of them were highly educated, and some were doctors, they reportedly faced little scrutiny while raising funds.​

The module managed to raise Rs 26 lakh through internal funding, the National Investigation Agency learnt.​

The module had also managed to set up a team of overground workers and sympathisers who allegedly shielded the members.​

The National Investigation Agency named Bilal Naseer Malla, Mohammad Soyab, and Yasir Ahmad Dar as part of the network that helped shield the main members.​

They were also allegedly trying to erase evidence once the module was busted, the National Investigation Agency stated.​

Members of the module had also procured equipment, including MMO anodes, electrical circuits, and switches, from both offline and online sources.​

While 11 persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the National Investigation Agency's investigations are still ongoing.

--IANS

vicky/dan