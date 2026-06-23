June 23, 2026 7:20 PM हिंदी

Zaid Darbar on entering ‘Alliance’: I’m naturally emotional, but strategy is important’

Zaid Darbar on entering ‘Alliance’: I’m naturally emotional, but strategy is important’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor and dancer Zaid Darbar, who is set to enter the upcoming reality show ‘Alliance’, has shared what he considers the biggest challenge while navigating the reality show. He also shared how he aims to proceed with the game.

Zaid, who is also the husband of Gauahar Khan, recently spoke with IANS, and shared that the show allowed him a chance to step out of his comfort zone, and to present his unfiltered self in front of the audience.

He told IANS, “I’ve always believed in stepping out of my comfort zone, and Alliance felt like the perfect challenge. It’s fresh, unpredictable, and lets people see the real me. They’ll see my patience, resilience, and the way I deal with pressure. Off-camera, I’m very different from the entertainer people usually see. I’m naturally emotional, but I know strategy is important. I think I’ll try to balance my heart and my mind”.

Talking about his family’s reaction to him entering the show, he said, “They were excited and a little nervous, but they believed in me and told me to enjoy the journey and stay true to myself. Because I’m coming in with a genuine heart, positive energy, and I’m ready to give my 100%,, and I hope people enjoy the journey with me”.

When asked if he received any tips from his wife, Gauahar Khan, or brother, Awez Darbar since they have been a part of reality shows earlier, he said, “Yes, both of them told me the same thing, just be yourself because audiences connect with honesty more than anything else”.

“I have a basic mindset, but I want to play instinctively. I don’t want to overthink every move. Loyalty always comes first for me, but in a game you also have to survive smartly. Finding that balance is the challenge”, he added.

--IANS

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