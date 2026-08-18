India emerges as Armenia’s major partner in military technical cooperation

Yerevan, Aug 18 (IANS) As Armenia seeks to diversify its defence procurement, India has emerged its major partner in military technical cooperation with both countries sharing similar views on multilateralism and strategic autonomy, the Ministry of Defence stated as Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held ‘fruitful’ discussions with Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Mnatsakan Safaryan in Yerevan on Tuesday.

“Their discussion focused on the expanding defence partnership between India and Armenia. As Armenia seeks to diversify its defence procurement, India has emerged as Armenia’s major partner in military technical cooperation as both countries share similar views on multilateralism and strategic autonomy,” noted the Ministry.

The Defence Secretary also called on Deputy Minister of Defence of Armenia, Karen Brutyan, in Yerevan and reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Armenia defence cooperation.

“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Deputy Minister of Defence of Armenia Mr Karen Brutyan in Yerevan on August 18, 2026. The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Armenia defence cooperation, including capacity building, training, defence industrial cooperation, research & development. They reaffirmed their commitment to mutual security and strategic autonomy,” the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

Earlier in the day, the Secretary visited the Vazgen Sargasyan Military Academy of Armenia and reviewed the IT Lab established with New Delhi's support.

During his visit to the military academy, Singh was also briefed on weapon systems supplied by India. He underlined the expanding cooperation in capacity building and training and reiterated India’s commitment to supporting Armenia in areas of mutual interest.

He addressed the faculty, officers and staff at the Military Academy and highlighted its vital role in building character, cultivating judgement and developing leadership.

“He underscored the expanding India-Armenia cooperation in capacity building and training and reiterated India’s support to assist Armenia in areas of mutual interest,” the ministry stated.

At the academy, Secretary Singh met the Head of the Military Academy, Maj Gen Arsen Mangasryan and underlined the expanding engagement between India and Armenia in the areas of capacity building and training.

According to the ministry, he also encouraged greater linkages between Indian and Armenian defence training institutions to further strengthen the evolving defence partnership.

–IANS

ksk/as