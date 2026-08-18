Hockey World Cup: Unbeaten India storm past South Africa 6-1 to register first win of 2026 edition

Amstelveen (the Netherlands), Aug 18 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey team strengthened their position at the top of Pool D at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 with a commanding 6-1 victory over South Africa at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Tuesday.

The emphatic win keeps India unbeaten in the tournament, having earlier drawn 2-2 against 2024 Olympic silver medallists China, taking their tally to four points from two matches, with India currently leading the pool on goal difference.

India, who have played out a 2-2 draw against 2024 Olympic silver medallists China in their opening match, came into the contest determined to secure all three points. They made their attacking intent clear from the opening minutes, combining quick passing with incisive runs into the circle.

South Africa created the first major opening of the match when Kayla de Waal found herself through on goal in the fourth minute, but Bichu Devi Kharibam stood tall to make an important save and keep India level. India responded immediately, with Salima Tete driving forward on the right before finding Sunelita Toppo, whose effort was saved by South African goalkeeper Marlise van Tonder.

India continued to build pressure and earned their first penalty corner in the seventh minute after Baljeet Kaur's work down the left flank resulted in a foot inside the circle. Deepika stepped up to take the set piece, but van Tonder produced a full-length save to deny the Indian drag-flick.

The sustained pressure eventually paid off in the 11th minute. India worked the ball patiently around the South African circle before an attempt from Sakshi Rana found its way towards the far post, where Sunelita Toppo was alert to finish and give India the lead.

India were briefly reduced to 10 players after Ishika Chaudhary received a green card in the 15th minute, but India maintained their composure and continued to dictate the tempo. At the start of the second quarter, Savita took over in goal for India, and the team continued to push forward.

India doubled their advantage in the 17th minute through a well-executed penalty corner routine. Navneet Kaur changed the angle before unleashing a low, powerful slap hit that found the backboard to make it 2-0.

The Indian attack continued to threaten in waves, with Navneet, Neha and Deepika combining effectively around the circle. India earned another penalty corner in the 24th minute after Navneet found space inside the circle, and the resulting move led to another set piece.

India extended their lead in the 25th minute. Deepika's drag-flick took a deflection off the first rusher and fell kindly for Sushila Chanu, who managed to get the decisive touch and put India 3-0 ahead.

South Africa continued to search for a way back into the contest, but India went into the half-time interval with a commanding three-goal advantage after controlling large portions of the opening 30 minutes.

India resumed the second half with the same attacking intent. They moved the ball quickly through the midfield and repeatedly found openings in the South African defence. Salima and the Indian forwards continued to stretch the opposition defence, while the backline remained alert to South Africa's attempts to counter.

In the 38th minute, India added a fourth goal through a superb attacking move. Navneet exchanged passes with Baljeet on the left before the ball was cut back to Deepika. She controlled the ball on her backhand and unleashed a powerful tomahawk into the bottom far corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

The third quarter turned into a dominant period for India as they continued to attack with pace and purpose. Two goals in the space of two minutes further strengthened India's grip on the match.

In the 44th minute, Lalremsiami received an aerial ball from Neha inside the circle, cut onto her reverse and fired towards the far post. The effort found its way past the goalkeeper to make it 5-0.

India then struck again in the 45th minute. Salima carried the ball forward on the right before finding Ishika, whose effort struck the post. Sakshi Rana reacted quickest to the rebound and sent a powerful reverse hit into the top corner to complete India's sixth goal of the evening.

India entered the final quarter with a 6-0 advantage and six different players on the scoresheet, underlining the depth and variety of their attacking threat.

South Africa continued to fight until the end and were rewarded in the 55th minute when Kayla de Waal converted a penalty corner. A drag-flick from Pearce took a deflection off the first Indian rusher before de Waal reacted quickest at the far post to reduce the deficit to 1-6.

India, however, remained composed in the closing stages and saw out the remainder of the contest to secure a comprehensive 6-1 victory.

The result gives India a valuable three points in Pool D and a significant boost in their bid to progress to the next stage of the World Cup. India will conclude their Pool D campaign against England on 20 August, with the team now looking to carry the momentum from this commanding performance into their final pool match.

--IANS

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