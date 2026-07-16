Zaheer Iqbal on relationship with Sonakshi Sinha: Salman Khan saw us before we told him

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor Zaheer Iqbal revealed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan figured out that he and actress Sonakshi Sinha were in a relationship long before they admitted it themselves to him.

Zaheer and Sonakshi appeared as guests on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s chat show Double Date, where they shared the hilarious throwback from their dating days. With Salman being the common link who introduced the two, the couple revealed that while they kept denying their romance, the “Dabangg” star had already read between the lines.

Recalling the moment, Zaheer shared, "Salman Khan saw us before we told him. He had already found out."

Sonakshi added: "There was a full vibe going on and he's not stupid. He saw us. Whenever he used to ask me, we would deny it and say, 'Aisa kuch nahi hai.' Then one day he said, 'Dekho, ek din tum log ka break-up hoga. Tu yahan se aake royegi, woh wahan se aake royega. I love you both and I don't want to take sides.' We were stunned because he had completely figured it out."

Sonakshi, who is the daughter of veteran star-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, went on to share that the confirmation came during a trekking trip when Salman walked up to Zaheer and simply said, "Dikh raha hai sab."

The candid remark left both Sonakshi and Zaheer surprised, as they realised there was no hiding their chemistry from him.

Sonakshi and Zaheer met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. They kept their relationship private while dating for seven years. In 2022, they even acted together in the movie Double XL.

They got married in June 2024. Sonakshi and Zaheer chose to have a registered marriage in a quiet civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi's residence in Mumbai, India.

--IANS

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