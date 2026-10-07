Yuvika Chaudhary joins Prince Narula on Bharti Singh- Haarsh's Indian Game Show: Came only because of Prince

Mumbai, October 7 (IANS) Actress Yuvika Chaudhary recently joined her husband Prince Narula on the Indian Game Show, and further turned their appearance into a fun-filled experience.

Yuvika revealed that it was actually watching Prince enjoy himself on the show that encouraged her to join him.

Talking about Prince and their experience together, Yuvika said, “Coming on the Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh was such a fun and refreshing experience. Honestly, I came on the show because of Prince. When I saw him playing and having so much fun, I felt like I also wanted to come here and experience it with him.”

She added that watching Prince's energy while playing the games motivated her to become a part of the experience.

“Watching him play, seeing his energy, and enjoying the games actually motivated me to join him. It was so much fun to play together, laugh, compete, and pull each other's leg. We are used to spending time together, but doing something this crazy and spontaneous together was a completely different experience,” she said.

Yuvika also praised hosts Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa for making the experience more entertaining.

“Bharti and Harssh made it even more entertaining, and I had a fantastic time on the show. If you want to relive your childhood, this is the place to be. It's not just you, but your entire family can join you and live those beautiful, fun moments together. I truly feel this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that everyone must have,” she added.

The appearance also comes at a significant point in Yuvika and Prince's relationship. The couple first met on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015, where Prince developed feelings for Yuvika. After Yuvika's eviction, Prince grew close to wildcard contestant Nora Fatehi, and the two were romantically linked at the time.

However later, Yuvika and Prince eventually found their way back to each other. They began dating after the show and got married on October 12, 2018.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Ikleen Narula, in October 2024 through IVF. Their relationship has also faced speculation over the years, with rumours of separation and divorce making headlines.

The two have since addressed the rumours and spoken about going through a difficult phase in their marriage, but eventually made their way into each other's lives.

–IANS

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