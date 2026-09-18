September 19, 2026 12:19 AM हिंदी

Yugan Sakthivel Muthukumaar wins Trap Men Junior gold in Porpetto

Yugan Sakthivel Muthukumaar wins Trap Men Junior gold in Porpetto (Credit: ISSF)

Porpetto (Italy), Sep 18 (IANS) India's Yugan Sakthivel Muthukumaar won the gold medal in the Trap Men Junior event at the ISSF Junior World Cup Shotgun on Friday.

The 15-year-old marksman hit 27 targets in a closely contested final to edge out Italy's Francesco Tanfoglio by a single hit. Tanfoglio claimed the silver medal with 26 hits, while fellow Italian Simone Roncen secured bronze with 21 targets.

Earlier, Yugan demonstrated remarkable composure to advance to the medal round. He shot a qualification score of 114 across five rounds (22, 22, 24, 23, 23) to finish tied for sixth place. In the subsequent shoot-off for the last qualification spot, the Indian shooter held his nerve to defeat Spain's Eduard Salichs 2-1.

Starting from the sixth position in the final, Yugan maintained consistent rhythm throughout the elimination stages. He struck decisive hits in the closing sequences to finish ahead of a competitive field and secure India's first medal of the meet.

Spain's Jose Barrero finished fourth with 15 hits, while Italy's Andrea Diana, who had topped the qualification stage with a score of 120, placed fifth with 11 targets.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Odisha T20 League: Our aim is to establish Keonjhar Miners as a strong sporting identity, says Manish Khemmka

Odisha T20 League: Our aim is to establish Keonjhar Miners as a strong sporting identity, says Manish Khemmka

UPL 2026: Haridwar Elmas, Nainital Tigers set for men’s opener; women’s competition to kick off on September 21

UPL 2026: Haridwar Elmas, Nainital Tigers set for men’s opener; women’s competition to kick off on September 21

Miley Cyrus is worried about post marriage ‘icks’ with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus is worried about post marriage ‘icks’ with Maxx Morando

Lily Collins bids adieu to her ‘Emily in Paris’ character as the show presses button with final season

Lily Collins bids adieu to her ‘Emily in Paris’ character as the show presses button with final season

Russia summons Britain’s charge d'affaires over supply of UAVs to Ukraine (File Image)

Russia summons Britain’s charge d'affaires over supply of UAVs to Ukraine

Rishabh Pant rallies support for Indian contingent ahead of Asian Games

Rishabh Pant rallies support for Indian contingent ahead of Asian Games

Indian envoy highlights Indian values of peaceful coexistence at Ahmadiyya convention in Israel

Envoy highlights Indian values of peaceful coexistence at Ahmadiyya convention in Israel

Yugan Sakthivel Muthukumaar wins Trap Men Junior gold in Porpetto (Credit: ISSF)

Yugan Sakthivel Muthukumaar wins Trap Men Junior gold in Porpetto

Congress flags venue, security concerns ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Indore event (Photo: IANS)

Congress flags venue, security concerns ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Indore event

Bengal: Nandigram turns from Mamata’s triumph to political torment (Photo: IANS)

Bengal: Nandigram turns from Mamata’s triumph to political torment