Yugan Sakthivel Muthukumaar wins Trap Men Junior gold in Porpetto

Porpetto (Italy), Sep 18 (IANS) India's Yugan Sakthivel Muthukumaar won the gold medal in the Trap Men Junior event at the ISSF Junior World Cup Shotgun on Friday.

The 15-year-old marksman hit 27 targets in a closely contested final to edge out Italy's Francesco Tanfoglio by a single hit. Tanfoglio claimed the silver medal with 26 hits, while fellow Italian Simone Roncen secured bronze with 21 targets.

Earlier, Yugan demonstrated remarkable composure to advance to the medal round. He shot a qualification score of 114 across five rounds (22, 22, 24, 23, 23) to finish tied for sixth place. In the subsequent shoot-off for the last qualification spot, the Indian shooter held his nerve to defeat Spain's Eduard Salichs 2-1.

Starting from the sixth position in the final, Yugan maintained consistent rhythm throughout the elimination stages. He struck decisive hits in the closing sequences to finish ahead of a competitive field and secure India's first medal of the meet.

Spain's Jose Barrero finished fourth with 15 hits, while Italy's Andrea Diana, who had topped the qualification stage with a score of 120, placed fifth with 11 targets.

--IANS

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